ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
concordnc.gov

Loose Leaf Collection Begins October 31

On, Monday, October 31, the City of Concord will begin its annual loose leaf collection season. Loose leaf season will run from October 31 through February 10; during this time residents may place un-bagged leaves at the curb for collection during their assigned week. No loose leaf collection is scheduled...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy