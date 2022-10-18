An upcoming jury trial for a Windham teen accused of killing his 11-year-old brother with a sword has been delayed over questions of his competency. A competency hearing for Nathan A. McAtee, 19, was held Thursday at the Portage County Court of Common Pleas, but he was not present, and evaluations continue while he remains at a mental health facility, said Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci. McAtee was previously found incompetent to stand trial in July and he was ordered sent to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus for treatment.

WINDHAM, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO