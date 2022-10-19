Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs add Kyle Clifford to Give Team a 'Boost' Ahead of Anticipated Physical Game Against Jets
With Wayne Simmonds already confirmed into the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs added Kyle Clifford to the mix and he will make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game
Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Kuhlman scores in third period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
DENVER -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal at 12:06 of the third period, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Ball Arena on Friday. Kuhlman drove past Kurtis MacDermid on the right side and slid the puck five-hole on Francouz for the 3-2 final. It was his first goal of the season.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Colorado Quest
Fans looking for entertainment, suspense, momentum swings, and a strong candidate for a single game that supercharges a season, found all of the above in 3-2 win over Cup champs. 4:01 AM. DENVER -- This is the sort of victory fans will remember and, as importantly, players too. Jumping to...
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Head to Ottawa to Face Senators on Saturday Afternoon
Arizona has two games remaining on its season-opening road trip. Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 pm MST | Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario. The Arizona Coyotes wrap up the Canadian leg of their season-opening road trip on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, and are just two games away from their home opener next week.
NHL
Palat scores two goals for Devils in win against Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ondrej Palat scored two goals for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey (2-2-0), which has won its past two games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Slafkovsky out for Canadiens against Stars
Ehlers to miss 7-10 days for Jets; Greenway placed on IR by Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup against...
FOX Sports
Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Rangers 3-2 for 1st win
NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Logan Couture and Radim Simek also scored for the Sharks, who got former Rangers coach David Quinn his first win after beginning the season a franchise-worst 0-5-0. James Reimer stopped 21 shots.
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
Travel Day Notebook - Oct. 21, 2022
With the Winnipeg Jets traveling home Friday after a three-game road trip, it's time to empty the notebook ahead of a short two-game home stand. Sitting at 2-2-0 on the season, the Jets have shown a nice glimpse into what this team could look like with the new systems implemented. Certainly, they didn't get the results they were looking for over the course of the road trip - with losses in Dallas and Vegas sandwiched around a thrilling overtime win in Colorado - but it was interesting to see the new systems (that have received so much attention through camp) utilized with points on the line.
NHL
Blues unveil jersey schedule for 2022-23 season
Sweaters will include home blue, away white, 90's Vintage, Heritage blue and Reverse Retro. The St. Louis Blues will wear five different sweaters during the 2022-23 season, including their all-new adidas Reverse Retro look, which will debut on Nov. 17 vs. Washington. The Reverse Retro will be worn seven times...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild
BOSTON - The Bruins' four-game homestand will continue Saturday afternoon when the Minnesota Wild come to TD Garden for a matinee matchup, the Black & Gold's first afternoon tilt of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery said following Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena that he has yet to select a...
NHL
Game Preview | Sabres face Canucks tonight as road trip continues
This post will be updated with additional lineup news and notes following the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate in Calgary. Until then, check out Thursday's Postgame Report. The Buffalo Sabres are in Vancouver tonight for the third game of their four-game road trip. It will conclude on Tuesday in Seattle. Faceoff...
