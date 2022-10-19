Read full article on original website
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
pbasailfish.com
Men's Soccer Honors Seniors Tonight Against Maine at Fort Kent
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team returned home tonight to face Maine at Fort Kent in a non-conference showdown at the Rinker Athletic Campus. The Sailfish honored 11 seniors prior to the game, where they went deep into their bench with big Sunshine State Conference games ahead. PBA fell in the match 2-0 to move their record to 7-5-1 on the season.
pbasailfish.com
Volleyball Earns Dramatic Win Over Tars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team returned home to host Rollins in Rubin Arena on Friday night. The Sailfish looked to complete the season sweep over the Tars. PBA (11-10, 5-6 SSC) took the opening set but fell behind a frisky Rollins (7-16, 2-10 SSC) team, 2-1. With their backs against the wall, the Sailfish came back to win in five sets. The win preserved PBA's nine-year winning streak over Rollins.
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Come Up Short Against Lynn On the Road
BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team hit the road tonight to face cross-town rivals Lynn University. The two sides played out a defensive opening half before the Sailfish surrendered two goals in the second and fell 2-0 to move their record to 7-4-1 on the season.
Palm Beach County football power rankings: Top 5 rivalry matchup looms in Week 9
District or non-district, Week 8's marquee matchups delivered for a fitting scramble of the Palm Beach County high school football power rankings. If you spent the weekend wondering where, or even if, your team may fall after a first-ever tie and reintroducing old friends in Palm Beach County's Top 10, look no further.
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Weekend things to do: Flume, firehouse brews, brunching with dogs, and a Burmese ice cream beer float in Boynton Beach
South Florida is a big tent when it comes to live music, particularly this weekend. The annual homegrown Miami festival known as III Points on Friday and Saturday aims at an audience living very much in the now, with performances by Rosalía, Flume, Porter Robinson, LCD Soundsystem and dozens of others. It’s also a weekend for those who find comfort in memorable music from Amos Lee, Joe Nichols ...
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
At the Table newsletter: 3 reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, here in PB County
Three reasons to plan a visit to Florida's oldest steakhouse, located right here in PB County. We’ve got a particularly meaty dining newsletter today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward...
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
gotowncrier.com
American Heritage Nation’s Top Private School In Math Competition
With exceptional representation at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta National Math Competition, American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that its Broward campus has ranked as the No. 1 private school math team in the nation and the Palm Beach campus as the No. 2 private school math team in the nation for the 12th consecutive year.
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
CBS Miami
Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive
MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago. Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
secretmiami.com
Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami
It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
floridaweekly.com
Boat parade seeks entries
There are holiday parades and then there’s the boat parade. There’s nothing quite like it. The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has announced the 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade and toy drive. Presented by the Compass real estate brokerage, the parade will benefit Toys for Tots and Little Smiles.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami
Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
