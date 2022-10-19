ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Community news: Darien High grad makes mark at West Point, and more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DHS grad runs flag out at West Point football game. Olivia "Liv" Peters, a member of the Class of 2022 at Darien High School, ran the flag out before the West Point football game against Colgate University on Saturday, Oct. 15.
DARIEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford

I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
NEW MILFORD, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

NRVT Mutt Strut & Friends Howl-O-Ween to Hold Weekend Fundraiser

The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) is bringing its signature event back to the community for the fourth time and this time with a theme: “Mutt Strut & Friends Howl-O-Ween Edition,” a family-friendly event and fundraiser, will be held in person at the Quarry Pond Trail at the Rtes. 7 and 106 (Danbury and Wolfpit Rds.) Commuter Lot.
DANBURY, CT
theorangetimes.com

What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
inklingsnews.com

Staples High School teacher killed in I-95 car accident

Technology Education teacher Michael Sansur was killed in a car accident on Saturday Oct. 15. Sansur was stopped in the left lane on I-95 for an unknown reason when his vehicle was struck from behind around 7:24 a.m., according to NBC Connecticut. His son was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
WESTPORT, CT
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities

STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities

Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
shsroundtable.com

Active Shooter Scare at SHS

At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy