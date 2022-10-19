Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
goodmorningwilton.com
WHS Named Special Olympics Unified Champion School; BOE Eliminates SAT Minimum ‘Cut Score’ Grad Requirement
Thursday evening’s (Oct. 20) Board of Education meeting started on an inspiring high note. Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith presented a Salute to Excellence to the Wilton High School’s Unified Sports program and its “Wilton United” team. As part of the presentation, Smith announced...
darientimes.com
Community news: Darien High grad makes mark at West Point, and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DHS grad runs flag out at West Point football game. Olivia "Liv" Peters, a member of the Class of 2022 at Darien High School, ran the flag out before the West Point football game against Colgate University on Saturday, Oct. 15.
foxwilmington.com
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
3 Fairfield County high schools districts receive hoax active shooter calls: School officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in Fairfield County are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at three different high schools. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe" that...
At 5 AM, This is the Most Popular Place in New Milford
I've been discovering a whole new world over the past month as I turn into someone that I've dreaded becoming - an early riser. I wake up at 4 AM to make it into work here in Brookfield for 5:30, and usually I have the whole stretch of 202 to myself from Torrington all the way to New Milford. When I hit New Milford at 5, there's one place in town that's already jumping. The Citgo/Dunkin' at the corner of East St/202/67 is always packed. Is there something special in them donuts?
goodmorningwilton.com
NRVT Mutt Strut & Friends Howl-O-Ween to Hold Weekend Fundraiser
The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) is bringing its signature event back to the community for the fourth time and this time with a theme: “Mutt Strut & Friends Howl-O-Ween Edition,” a family-friendly event and fundraiser, will be held in person at the Quarry Pond Trail at the Rtes. 7 and 106 (Danbury and Wolfpit Rds.) Commuter Lot.
theorangetimes.com
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
inklingsnews.com
Staples High School teacher killed in I-95 car accident
Technology Education teacher Michael Sansur was killed in a car accident on Saturday Oct. 15. Sansur was stopped in the left lane on I-95 for an unknown reason when his vehicle was struck from behind around 7:24 a.m., according to NBC Connecticut. His son was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities
STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
NBC Connecticut
Tuition to Go Up at CSCU State Universities
Tuition will be going up at four Connecticut state universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted Thursday to set tuition and fee rates at the state universities -- Central Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University -- for the 2023-24 academic year.
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
The Popular Gallo Family Restaurant Opens New Location in Danbury
You have probably heard the saying, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it!" and that is what Gallo Family Restaurant lives by and they have a brand spanking new location that just opened up in Danbury. My girlfriend Jen alerted me to the brand new restaurant opening in Danbury and...
Norwalk officials ask public to name 26 city snowplows
The city of Norwalk is asking the public to vote on a name for each of the city's 26 snowplows.
shsroundtable.com
Active Shooter Scare at SHS
At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...
