Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Crisis-Ridden Pakistan Is Thirsty for Cheap Russian Oil
Pakistani finance minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the country was seeking to purchase oil from Russia at a steep discount. Pakistani finance minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the country was seeking to purchase oil from Russia at a steep discount—a move that could help it from further depleting its disastrously low foreign reserves but would likely raise objections in the West, which has sought to cut off Russia’s international oil trade in the aftermath of its invasion of Ukraine.
Putin Declares Martial Law in Annexed Regions of Ukraine
The U.S State Department slammed the move as “desperate.”. Weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four regions in Ukraine, Putin has declared martial law in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. It’s not clear at first exactly what the declaration means,...
Why Did Zelensky Deny Ordering the Crimea Bridge Strike?
Zelensky’s denial is contradicted by a previous statement from Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denied on Wednesday that his government had been involved in the explosion on the Crimean Bridge separating the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia invaded and annexed in 2014, from mainland Russia.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in Europe, US
Hundreds rallied in Washington and tens of thousands in Berlin on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran
How Can We Prevent Nuclear War in Ukraine?
Roll the nuclear dice. Hope for the best. Repeat. The chance that Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine may be low, but it is rising. And the consequences would be devastating. That makes the current situation extremely dangerous. In fact, this may be the closest we’ve been to the use of nuclear weapons since 1962. As President Joe Biden said earlier this month, for the “first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use [of a] nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going." If you are not worried, you are not paying attention.
The 'Great Reset' is very real and a grave threat to democracy
Not every global conspiracy of wealthy elites bent on world domination has its own publicly available website. But the Great Reset, proposed by members of the World Economic Forum, is an exception. Complete with a published list of co-conspirators (including Amazon, Google, Huawei Technologies, Saudi Aramco, and Volkswagen), the Great Reset launched in June 2020 with a mission statement that reads as follows (emphases are mine):
Protest strikes in Iran reported as solidarity rallies held around world
Shopkeepers and factory workers reportedly went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week and solidarity rallies were held around the globe. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict...
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high of 2.38 million
A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the US economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. It was up 11.5 per cent from 204,087 times in August and 18.5 per cent from 192,001 times in September...
Pakistan Must Act Now to Fight the Next Floods
The country, standing at a crossroads of natural and economic disasters, must urgently take control of its water flows. In the last week of August 2022, a massive flood hit Pakistan, bringing havoc to more than one-third of the country. Per estimates provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the flood has caused a total financial loss of nearly $40 billion. The ravages include 1,500 deaths (including 380 children), the loss of 24.5 million livestock, and the destruction of over 5,000 kilometers of roads and 1.17 million houses. Moreover, according to the United Nations, the catastrophe has displaced around 33 million people in the country, which has invited an additional economic burden on the government.
Putin Critic Navalny Charged for Terrorism from Prison
The imprisoned dissident’s spokeswoman claimed that the new charges were related to a YouTube channel overseen by several of Navalny’s associates. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been imprisoned within Russia since January 2021, claimed on Thursday that Russian authorities had charged him with promoting “terrorism and extremism,” charges that could effectively triple his prison sentence if he is convicted.
Britain’s Broken Economy Broke Liz Truss
It is perhaps ironic that a free-market prime minister and chancellor duo like Truss and Kwarteng would be so rapidly dethroned by the markets. Liz Truss has announced her resignation after only a few weeks as Britain's prime minister. Truss’ premiership has been on life support since the announcement of her mini-budget last month spooked the currency and bond markets. Truss sacrificed her finance minister, the former chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, in order to delay her own departure, but it barely slowed down the inevitable. Once her successor is selected and in office before the end of the month, Truss will be left as the equivalent of a political trivia question: the shortest-serving British prime minister who left office alive.
North Korea Is Primed for a Nuclear Test This Month
While the North Korean regime has conducted twenty-six missile launches this year, there has not yet been a nuclear test. South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol is on “twenty-four-hour standby” for the possibility of a nuclear test by North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported earlier this week. "As North...
Energy Department Allocates $2.8 Billion to EV Battery Manufacturing
The White House also announced the American Battery Materials Initiative. The Biden administration has set a goal of having 50 percent of new cars sold by 2030 be electric vehicles. To get there it has begun distributing funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to encourage domestic battery production. “Today, President...
The U.S. Needs a New Policy Toward Syria
Now is the best time to work with Gulf states and use the prospect of sanctions relief as leverage to prevent Iran from imposing its own conditions on Damascus. Normalization with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is emblematic of the new approach Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once a sworn enemy of the Syrian regime, has taken. Last month Erdogan expressed his willingness again to meet with Assad during a multilateral summit in Uzbekistan.
