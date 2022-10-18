Roll the nuclear dice. Hope for the best. Repeat. The chance that Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine may be low, but it is rising. And the consequences would be devastating. That makes the current situation extremely dangerous. In fact, this may be the closest we’ve been to the use of nuclear weapons since 1962. As President Joe Biden said earlier this month, for the “first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use [of a] nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going." If you are not worried, you are not paying attention.

1 DAY AGO