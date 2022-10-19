WARP: -0.4 The case for staying García can play virtually any position on the diamond, and he’s a plus baserunner. Aside from the remaining two years/$11 million on his contract making him basically untradeable, yeah, not much else to say. At least with Tony La Russa no longer at the helm, García might not get pressed into service more than his talent or performance actually dictates, and some of his troubles (as with so many White Sox players) could probably be attributed to his being forced to play while obviously hurt.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO