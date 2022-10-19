Read full article on original website
South Side Sox
Postseason Gamethread: NLCS Game 2/ALCS Game 1
The utterly interminable ALDS is over, and we’re finally down to the Final Four, which narrowly avoided being the most utterly embarrassing combination of teams possible for Rick Hahn and the White Sox front office by virtue of the Yankees win over the Guardians last night. Zack Wheeler might have opened the NLCS with seven shutout innings last night, but we got 49 starts from Dallas Keuchel, so who’s to say who came out on top?
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Yasmani Grandal
He should stay Grandal was a centerpiece of the White Sox’s first back-to-back postseason appearances in franchise history, providing a combination of power and pitch framing as a backstop that had been absent for years. When at his best, Grandal is the most proven and reliable source of left-handed power in a lineup otherwise bereft of it. With relatively unproven catchers Seby Zavala and Carlos Pérez the only backups available on the depth chart, the most expensive player in team history (groan) is the only one with a clear ceiling to point to and hope for.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Yasmani Grandal
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Leury Garcia
WARP: -0.4 The case for staying García can play virtually any position on the diamond, and he’s a plus baserunner. Aside from the remaining two years/$11 million on his contract making him basically untradeable, yeah, not much else to say. At least with Tony La Russa no longer at the helm, García might not get pressed into service more than his talent or performance actually dictates, and some of his troubles (as with so many White Sox players) could probably be attributed to his being forced to play while obviously hurt.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Frank Menechino
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 21
Let’s be clear, the George Bell trade was a terrible one for the White Sox regardless of how the guys he was traded for (Sammy Sosa and Ken Patterson) performed in their Cubs careers. But let’s get the ugly out first: Sosa went on to earn 58.8 WAR with...
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Leury García
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
