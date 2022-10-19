ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Notches Straight-Set Win over Southern Indiana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock used a balanced attack as the Trojans recorded a win for the third time in four outings, coasting past Southern Indiana in a 3-0 decision Friday evening at the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans hit .337 as a team and had six different...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Scorebook Live

Bryant holds on to top Cabot in front of capacity crowd

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones  BRYANT — Just like they’ve done for the past 49 games against in-state opponents, the Bryant Hornets made the plays when it counted and put themselves in the driver’s seat for another 7A-Central Conference championship.  The No. 1-ranked Hornets ...
BRYANT, AR
Scorebook Live

Conway avenges loss, hands Benton first defeat of season

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts   CONWAY — Benton’s quest of going undefeated throughout the 2022 volleyball season came to an end Thursday night at Buzz Bolding Arena.  The No. 3 Conway Wampus Cats (23-2) extended their winning streak to 21 games by knocking off No. 2 Benton ...
BENTON, AR
Scorebook Live

Bryant/Cabot lock up in titanic 7A-Central matchup

By Jeff Halpern | Photo by Jimmy Jones Nothing gets the attention of football fans, players and coaches than a matchup between No. 1 and No. 2.  That is the case Friday night when the top two teams in SB Live’s Arkansas rankings meet. The No. 1 Bryant Hornets (6-0, 4-0 7A-Central) host the No. ...
CABOT, AR
footballscoop.com

Sources: SWAC program making immediate head coaching change

College football has another in-season coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is parting ways with third-year head coach Doc Gamble, per multiple sources, as the Golden Lions are mired in a five-game losing streak. After hiring Gamble in April 2020, Pine Bluff saw modest...
PINE BLUFF, AR
High School Football PRO

Hot Springs, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fountain Lake High School football team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HOT SPRINGS, AR
tinybeans.com

These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit

Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Arkansas at Little Rock is a member of the University of Arkansas System, which includes four other major campuses and the Clinton School of Public Service. UALR began in 1927 as Little Rock Junior College (LRJC), housed in the Little Rock High School Building (later Central High School) under the administration of the Little Rock School Board. It became Little Rock University (LRU) in 1957 and moved to University Avenue. LRU became the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) after it merged with the University of Arkansas system in 1969. In January 2017, the chancellor announced that the shortened form of the school’s name would be UA Little Rock rather than UALR.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy