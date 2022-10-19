Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Related
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Notches Straight-Set Win over Southern Indiana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock used a balanced attack as the Trojans recorded a win for the third time in four outings, coasting past Southern Indiana in a 3-0 decision Friday evening at the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans hit .337 as a team and had six different...
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Closes Out Homestand with Series Against Southern Indiana This Weekend
Saturday, Oct. 22 | 4 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Volleyball hosts Southern Indiana in a two-game Ohio Valley Conference series this weekend starting Friday as the Trojans look to continue their momentum begun Tuesday. The Trojans, coming off a reverse sweep of...
Bryant holds on to top Cabot in front of capacity crowd
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — Just like they’ve done for the past 49 games against in-state opponents, the Bryant Hornets made the plays when it counted and put themselves in the driver’s seat for another 7A-Central Conference championship. The No. 1-ranked Hornets ...
Conway avenges loss, hands Benton first defeat of season
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts CONWAY — Benton’s quest of going undefeated throughout the 2022 volleyball season came to an end Thursday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. The No. 3 Conway Wampus Cats (23-2) extended their winning streak to 21 games by knocking off No. 2 Benton ...
bestofarkansassports.com
Corliss Williamson’s Advice for 2022-23 Razorback Basketball Team, Recruit Sons
In just three seasons under head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas basketball has tasted some of the success that had been absent from the program for almost three decades. During the most successful stretch of Arkansas basketball’s history, a homegrown talent was the centerpiece and cornerstone of it. That was...
Bryant/Cabot lock up in titanic 7A-Central matchup
By Jeff Halpern | Photo by Jimmy Jones Nothing gets the attention of football fans, players and coaches than a matchup between No. 1 and No. 2. That is the case Friday night when the top two teams in SB Live’s Arkansas rankings meet. The No. 1 Bryant Hornets (6-0, 4-0 7A-Central) host the No. ...
footballscoop.com
Sources: SWAC program making immediate head coaching change
College football has another in-season coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is parting ways with third-year head coach Doc Gamble, per multiple sources, as the Golden Lions are mired in a five-game losing streak. After hiring Gamble in April 2020, Pine Bluff saw modest...
Little Rock, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Little Rock. The Carlisle High School football team will have a game with The Baptist Preparatory School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Van Buren High School football team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Doc Gamble Fired by Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has terminated the contract of head football coach Doc Gamble
Hot Springs, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fountain Lake High School football team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
tinybeans.com
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Arkansas at Little Rock is a member of the University of Arkansas System, which includes four other major campuses and the Clinton School of Public Service. UALR began in 1927 as Little Rock Junior College (LRJC), housed in the Little Rock High School Building (later Central High School) under the administration of the Little Rock School Board. It became Little Rock University (LRU) in 1957 and moved to University Avenue. LRU became the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) after it merged with the University of Arkansas system in 1969. In January 2017, the chancellor announced that the shortened form of the school’s name would be UA Little Rock rather than UALR.
FOX16 tours Twisted Nightmares in Cabot
To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of some of central Arkansas' scariest haunted houses.
Celebrate spooky season at Funland in North Little Rock
If you're looking for some spooky fun for the whole family, look no further than Funland in North Little Rock.
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
whiterivernow.com
AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Comments / 0