Read full article on original website
Related
salineriverchronicle.com
Watch the Union Bank and Trust Saline River Shootout, Warren at Monticello live Friday at 7PM
With the largest travel trophy in Arkansas High School football at stake, the conference undefeated Warren Lumberjacks make the short trip across the Saline River Friday night, October 21 to take on the rival Monticello Billies. Warren comes into the ballgame with a 6-1 overall record. Monticello on the other side arrives with a 4-3 record, looking to put themselves back in the playoff debate.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
Jeremy Woodall, BCM Campus Minister at the University of Arkansas Monticello, is using his passion for a worthy mission. In 2020, he hiked the 223-mile Ouachita National Hiking Trail to raise funds and awareness for children in foster care. This November, he will be hiking for the same mission – homes for vulnerable children. This hike will help keep adoptions free for waiting families. At just over 200 miles, Jeremy will hike the Ozark Highlands Trail from Lake Fort Smith to the Buffalo National River.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Thomas named Player of the Game in Warren road win over Monticello
Sophomore receiver and defensive back Neon’dre Thomas earned Player of the Game honors for an outstanding all-around performance in Warren’s week eight conference game vs. Monticello Friday night, October 21, 2022. Thomas and the Lumberjacks defeated the Monticello Billies by the final of 34-0 in the Union bank...
salineriverchronicle.com
Lumberjacks brush aside Monticello in rivalry rout
MONTICELLO, Ark. – For the tenth time in twelve years the Warren Lumberjacks took home the Union Bank and Trust Saline River Shootout Trophy outright, after resoundingly defeating the Monticello Billies Friday night, October 21, 2022, by the final of 34-0 on the road at Hyatt Field. In a...
salineriverchronicle.com
New Beginnings to expand, purchases former Guest House on East Woodlawn
WARREN, Ark. – New Beginnings, a non-profit organization that provides substance abuse treatment, will utilize a grant to buy and renovate the former Guest House facility on East Woodlawn Street in Warren. The organization currently operates a facility on York Street. That site will be maintained and the facility...
salineriverchronicle.com
Large wildfire burning near Warren
A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
swark.today
Hope Vs Camden Fairview Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Camden Fairview Cardinals as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 pm game starts at 7:00 pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by...
salineriverchronicle.com
Billy M. Hamilton, 1932-2022
Billy M. Hamilton, age 90, left this life to be with his Lord on October 19, 2022 at Stonegate Villa Health and Rehabilitation in Crossett, Arkansas. He was born September 27, 1932 in Ashley County, Arkansas to W.A. and Clestelle Hamilton. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy having fought in the Korean War.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Union counties report new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355.
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out
A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
onlyinark.com
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Pine Bluff
On the edge of the Mississippi Delta, where the rich, flat farmland meets Arkansas timberland, the city of Pine Bluff has thrived for nearly 200 years. From Pine Bluff’s earliest start before statehood to today, this southeastern Arkansas gem offers much for visitors and residents alike to love. Pine...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
KATV
Fire officials work to determine the cause of fire eruption at a Hardee's in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fire officials of the Pine Bluff Fire Department are working to figure out what caused a Wednesday afternoon fire at a local Hardee's restaurant. According to the department, crews responded to the blaze at around 2:44 p.m. at the business located at 2828 West 28th Street.
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
Comments / 0