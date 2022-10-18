Jeremy Woodall, BCM Campus Minister at the University of Arkansas Monticello, is using his passion for a worthy mission. In 2020, he hiked the 223-mile Ouachita National Hiking Trail to raise funds and awareness for children in foster care. This November, he will be hiking for the same mission – homes for vulnerable children. This hike will help keep adoptions free for waiting families. At just over 200 miles, Jeremy will hike the Ozark Highlands Trail from Lake Fort Smith to the Buffalo National River.

