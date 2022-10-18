Read full article on original website
When Will You Get Your Inflation Relief Check?
Millions of Californians have already received their Middle-Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, and there are still many more individuals that are still waiting for the check to arrive.
How Soon Will The Next Round Of Stimulus Checks Arrive?
The state of California delivers millions of dollars for a single stimulus check payment, which helps to reduce the impact of economic inflation. California sent 2.1 million direct deposits to various households two Fridays ago, with a maximum value of $1,050.
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
IRS letters containing unclaimed stimulus money are being sent to 9 million Americans
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. More than 9 million Americans are set to receive some good news from the IRS, but receiving an unexpected letter in the mail from the tax agency isn't usually a harbinger of good things to come.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Millions have until Nov. 15 to claim COVID-19 stimulus payments
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people are potentially eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Bitcoin miner at center of lawsuit now $57M in debt, borrowing options shrink
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The owner of a Limestone Bitcoin mine — who along with BrightRidge is being sued by Washington County — owes its creditors $57.4 million and no longer has guaranteed access to additional funds from them. GRIID, the parent company of Bitcoin mine operator...
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
bitcoinist.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
Millions could still be eligible for a stimulus check - and time is running out to claim it
Millions of Americans are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, with some households in store for a possibly massive payment. More than 9 million mostly low-income Americans did not claim pieces of – or all of – the various relief payments delivered the pandemic, the IRS announced in a news release.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
I could lose the government’s cost of living payment as I’m paid weekly
As I’m paid weekly, I could lose cost of living payment. I am a 55-year-old IT apprentice, and my low income means I qualify for universal credit. But because my wages are paid weekly, I’m worried I’m going to miss out on the government’s cost of living payment again.
boundingintocrypto.com
German Crypto Bank Nuri Asks Clients to Withdraw Funds as It Goes Out of Business – Bitcoin News
Digital asset platform Nuri has told customers to withdraw their funds in the next two months, after taking a hit from the crypto winter. Formerly known as Bitwala, the Berlin-headquartered cryptocurrency bank filed for insolvency earlier this year and failed to find a buyer. Nuri to Maintain Trading Until Last...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
New IRS Tax Form Will Include NFTs For The First Time
This week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States took action to answer at least one point that cryptocurrency investors have been asking: how taxpayers should account for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Since the introduction of NFTs in 2021, the tax definition of these assets has been murky, with...
Tax credit claimants to receive second cost-of-living payment from November 23
More than one million households receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second cost-of-living payment from November 23, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed. This £324 payment will be paid into most eligible customers’ bank accounts automatically between that date and November 30 across the...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
decrypt.co
Fidelity to Roll Out Ethereum Trading for Institutions Next Week
Fidelity will officially make Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap—available to its customers on October 28. After starting with Bitcoin, $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity is now turning to Ethereum. “Institutional Ethereum capabilities are coming to the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022,” Fidelity Digital Assets...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
