ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Millions have until Nov. 15 to claim COVID-19 stimulus payments

Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people are potentially eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
bitcoinist.com

Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28

A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
thecryptocurrencypost.net

New IRS Tax Form Will Include NFTs For The First Time

This week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States took action to answer at least one point that cryptocurrency investors have been asking: how taxpayers should account for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Since the introduction of NFTs in 2021, the tax definition of these assets has been murky, with...
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
decrypt.co

Fidelity to Roll Out Ethereum Trading for Institutions Next Week

Fidelity will officially make Ethereum—the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap—available to its customers on October 28. After starting with Bitcoin, $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity is now turning to Ethereum. “Institutional Ethereum capabilities are coming to the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022,” Fidelity Digital Assets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy