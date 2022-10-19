Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
radio7media.com
T-DOT Rapid Hiring Event
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE HOSTING A RAPID HIRE EVENT ON OCT. 22 FROM 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. AT THEIR REGION 3 COMPLEX ON CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN NASHVILLE. TDOT IS CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR MOTIVATED INDIVIDUALS TO ERVE AS TDOT OPERATIONS TECHNICIANS. THESE POSITIONS ARE OUT OF DAVIDSON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND WILL BE CONDUCTING A VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDING SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV/TDOT OR GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT MYTDOT.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
Albino deer on permanent display in Chapel Hill
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
Missing Nashville woman found safe in Sheffield
A 65-year-old woman who was missing from Cheatham County, Tennessee was found safe by authorities in Sheffield.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community
The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
wmot.org
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
WSMV
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
wpln.org
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
wpln.org
Tell us your experience about your experience with disability benefits in Tennessee
Social Security and other disability benefits are meant to be a safety net for people who are unable to work because of a medical condition. However, the process of applying for and remaining eligible to receive benefits can be complicated and frustrating to the people they’re meant to help.
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
WSMV
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on West End Avenue
A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash that occurred on West End Avenue early Friday morning.
Hours-long standoff at Bellevue home ends with arrest
As a standoff between Metro Police and a man wanted on a warrant entered its twelfth hour Friday morning, the home in which the suspect had barricaded himself caught fire.
