Nashville, TN

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
T-DOT Rapid Hiring Event

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE HOSTING A RAPID HIRE EVENT ON OCT. 22 FROM 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. AT THEIR REGION 3 COMPLEX ON CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN NASHVILLE. TDOT IS CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR MOTIVATED INDIVIDUALS TO ERVE AS TDOT OPERATIONS TECHNICIANS. THESE POSITIONS ARE OUT OF DAVIDSON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND WILL BE CONDUCTING A VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDING SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV/TDOT OR GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT MYTDOT.
Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community

The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles were placed in custody late Tuesday night after reports of suspicious activity. The arrests were made after the Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors. Police began searching for the potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.
