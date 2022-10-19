THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE HOSTING A RAPID HIRE EVENT ON OCT. 22 FROM 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. AT THEIR REGION 3 COMPLEX ON CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN NASHVILLE. TDOT IS CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR MOTIVATED INDIVIDUALS TO ERVE AS TDOT OPERATIONS TECHNICIANS. THESE POSITIONS ARE OUT OF DAVIDSON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND WILL BE CONDUCTING A VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDING SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV/TDOT OR GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT MYTDOT.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO