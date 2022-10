In addition to University of Dayton Week on The Academic Minute, The Conversation, Chronicle of Higher Education, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Newsy and Discover featured UD faculty expertise or programs. The Academic Minute. Jack Bauer, psychology. The Academic Minute. Subramanian Ramakrishnan, mechanical and aerospace engineering. The Academic Minute. Minnita Daniel-Cox, music.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO