US News and World Report
Toronto Market Rises to 3-Week High on Peak U.S. Dollar Hopes
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks as investors welcomed declines for the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and helped by big gains for Celestica Inc and Canopy Growth Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
US News and World Report
Texas Instruments Fans Fear of Chip Industry Downturn With Dour Forecast
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below estimates as it expects demand across most of its end markets to decline, sending its shares down 5%. After a two-year boom in the chip industry, triggered by tight supply and high demand, a downturn is setting...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
US News and World Report
Intel Unit Mobileye Prices IPO Above Range to Raise $861 Million
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Mobileye Global Inc, the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO), braving the trading volatility that has thwarted stock-market hopefuls, the company said on Tuesday. Mobileye said in a press release it has priced 41 million shares at...
US News and World Report
Australia's ELMO Software Agrees Near-$A500m Takeover Offer From U.S. Firm
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's ELMO Software said on Wednesday it has agreed to a near-A$500 million ($319 million) takeover bid from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment Management. The U.S. group offered A$4.85 per share in cash for the cloud-based software solutions business that operates in Australia, New Zealand and the United...
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
US News and World Report
Scholz: Drone Attacks on Ukraine Are Sign of Russia's Desperation
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a conference on Tuesday to plan for Ukraine's reconstruction. But Germany's own history showed that it was possible to...
US News and World Report
Spotify Profit Margins Squeezed by Slow Ad Growth; Stock Sinks
(Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday said third-quarter profit margins were squeezed by slow advertising growth, fanning concerns about the weak global economy's effect on digital advertising. Spotify shares slid 4% in after-hours trading, stung by sector-wide weakness after Google parent Alphabet Inc missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as advertisers cut spending.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
US News and World Report
U.S. Authorises Departure of Non-Emergency Staff From Nigeria
LAGOS (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday authorised the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families from Nigeria due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the country. The latest travel update comes after the United States and the United Kingdom warned on Sunday of...
US News and World Report
Golf-Sept. 11 Families Launch Fresh Protest Over Saudi-Backed LIV Tour
(Reuters) - Family members of those who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 in the United States, launched a fresh campaign on Tuesday against LIV Golf, with the Saudi-backed circuit to hold a tournament at Trump National Doral Golf Club beginning Friday. The advocacy group 9/11 Justice criticised...
US News and World Report
Two New Zealanders Detained in Iran Allowed to Leave
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Two New Zealanders detained in Iran for the last few months have recently been allowed to leave the country, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier on Tuesday said in a video broadcast live on...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.N. Could Administer Over $3 Billion in Funds to Aid Venezuela - Sources
WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan politicians are discussing proposals for a fund that could release over $3 billion to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela through the United Nations, in a process that also involves officials from the U.S. State and Treasury Departments, according to nine people close to the talks. The proposals...
US News and World Report
Biden Targets Nicaragua's Gold in New Move Against Ortega
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders.
US News and World Report
Kremlin Accuses West of Having 'Essentially Stolen' Gold, Forex Reserves Via Sanctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
US News and World Report
Biden: Not Enough Americans Are Getting the Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots
President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Americans that they have a choice as to how bad COVID-19 could be this winter while also warning that more people are likely to die. “We've seen cases and hospitalizations rise in Europe in recent weeks, and the weather is getting colder,” Biden said from the White House. “People will spend more time indoors, and contagious viruses like COVID are going to spread considerably more easily. And as a country, we have a choice to make: Can we repeat what happened in the past winners? More infections, more hospitalizations, more loved ones getting sick, even dying from the virus? Or can we have a much better one if we use all that’s available to us now?”
US News and World Report
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
