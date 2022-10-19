ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Costa Rica Authorities Find Wreckage Believed to Be From Plane Carrying German Entrepreneur

SAN JOSE (Reuters) -German entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, known for his line of fitness studios, was among the passengers on a plane believed to have crashed in Costa Rica, authorities from the Central American country said on Saturday. Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage earlier Saturday about 17 miles (28...
US News and World Report

Chinese Capital Steps up COVID Measures as Cases Quadruple

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday...

