US News and World Report

Australia, Japan Agree to Expand Security Cooperation

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said their countries had agreed to deepen and expand their cooperation to respond to pressing security challenges in their region. Kishida also said he wanted to reinforce the Japan's defence capabilities within five years,...
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report

America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
US News and World Report

Factbox-Who's In, Who's Out of China's New Party Central Committee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Over 2,000 delegates to a twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing elected a new 205-person Central Committee on Saturday that will set the course of Chinese policymaking for the next five years. Among the newly elected members of the Central Committee, the largest of...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Further Cements Power as Party Congress Closes

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday, cementing Xi Jinping's iron grip on power and revealing a new Central Committee missing two key officials lacking close ties to the leader. Xi, 69, is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general...
US News and World Report

Chinese Ex-President Hu Jintao Escorted Out of Party Congress

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday. Hu, 79, Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor, was seated to the left of Xi. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.
US News and World Report

UK Says Russian Aircraft Fired Missile Near British Spy Plane Over Black Sea

LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament that Russia had blamed the issue on a technical malfunction and that British aircraft...
In Catalonia, ruling separatist parties split, signaling end of an era

The coalition of separatist parties ruling the regional government of Catalonia has broken up after a decade of joint efforts to secede from Spain. The collapse of the two-party alliance signals the end of an era for the independence movement in Catalonia, a region in Spain’s northeast corner bordering France, which has its own language and a distinct culture.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russia Wants to Provoke Mass Migration to EU by Hitting Power Plants

(Reuters) - Russia is attacking Ukrainian power plants because it wants to force people to leave their homes and move westward to European Union nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Zelenskiy earlier this week said Russia had already destroyed around a third of the country's power plants, causing electricity...
AFP

Johnson returns to UK as Sunak qualifies for PM race

Former prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Britain Saturday from a Caribbean holiday aiming to launch an audacious political comeback, as Conservative rival Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold to contest the UK's top job. Former leader William Hague, Sunak's mentor, told Times Radio his return as prime minister would lead to a "death spiral" for the Tories.

