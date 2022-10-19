Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Australia, Japan Agree to Expand Security Cooperation
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said their countries had agreed to deepen and expand their cooperation to respond to pressing security challenges in their region. Kishida also said he wanted to reinforce the Japan's defence capabilities within five years,...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
This Is What France’s Giant Future Aircraft Carrier Will Look Like
PA-Ng as depicted in one of Naval Group's new renderings. Naval Group.The carrier, which will displace 82,600 tons, has had its design updated from 2020, including a new island superstructure configuration.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
This Could Be Our First Look At A New Stealthy Chinese Drone
Chinese internetA mystery Chinese drone that appeared in a recent video may be the elusive Star Shadow, so far seen only in model form.
US News and World Report
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
US News and World Report
Russia Says U.S. 'Blackmail' Over Fertilizer Exports Threatens Global Food Security
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was "blackmailing" and "persecuting" those that...
‘The part of Cornwall nobody ever sees’: the hi-tech future for lithium and tin mining
A foggy, overgrown quarry in a quiet part of Cornwall is a good place to contemplate Britain’s industrial past. It is here that miners used steam power, explosives and their own hands to dig out china clay for ceramics. The industry helped to fuel the Industrial Revolution and briefly made Redruth one of the richest places in the UK.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Who's In, Who's Out of China's New Party Central Committee
BEIJING (Reuters) - Over 2,000 delegates to a twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing elected a new 205-person Central Committee on Saturday that will set the course of Chinese policymaking for the next five years. Among the newly elected members of the Central Committee, the largest of...
U.S., S.Korean troops stage river-crossing drills as North Korea protests
YEOJU, South Korea, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korean and American troops practiced building floating bridges to ferry tanks and other armoured vehicles across rivers on Wednesday, part of a larger joint military exercise that has angered North Korea.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Further Cements Power as Party Congress Closes
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday, cementing Xi Jinping's iron grip on power and revealing a new Central Committee missing two key officials lacking close ties to the leader. Xi, 69, is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ex-President Hu Jintao Escorted Out of Party Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday. Hu, 79, Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor, was seated to the left of Xi. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.
US News and World Report
UK Says Russian Aircraft Fired Missile Near British Spy Plane Over Black Sea
LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament that Russia had blamed the issue on a technical malfunction and that British aircraft...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
World
In Catalonia, ruling separatist parties split, signaling end of an era
The coalition of separatist parties ruling the regional government of Catalonia has broken up after a decade of joint efforts to secede from Spain. The collapse of the two-party alliance signals the end of an era for the independence movement in Catalonia, a region in Spain’s northeast corner bordering France, which has its own language and a distinct culture.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Wants to Provoke Mass Migration to EU by Hitting Power Plants
(Reuters) - Russia is attacking Ukrainian power plants because it wants to force people to leave their homes and move westward to European Union nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Zelenskiy earlier this week said Russia had already destroyed around a third of the country's power plants, causing electricity...
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
Johnson returns to UK as Sunak qualifies for PM race
Former prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Britain Saturday from a Caribbean holiday aiming to launch an audacious political comeback, as Conservative rival Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold to contest the UK's top job. Former leader William Hague, Sunak's mentor, told Times Radio his return as prime minister would lead to a "death spiral" for the Tories.
Comments / 0