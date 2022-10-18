ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents cautious as RSV cases rising in U.S. children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Across the U.S., hospitals are tracking an unusual spike in respiratory syncytial virus cases in children. Local health officials said they expect this every year, but not as early. The virus cases around 58,000 hospitalizations annually and 100 to 300 deaths in children under age 5, according to the CDC. For […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “October crud” is here, and it can be difficult to determine if it’s allergies, a cold, flu, COVID, or even just dry air from indoor heating systems causing the symptoms. “The biggest things are looking at systemic symptoms … so fatigue,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football highlights for Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations

BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

ODI scholars mine Career Fair for job and internship opportunities

It may have been a dark and stormy night outside, but inside the rooms were abuzz with warm conversation as scores of corporate recruiters and students mingled at the ODI Career Day event at Ohio Stadium on October 18. Nearly 80 companies and more than 200 ODI Scholars participated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
DUBLIN, OH

