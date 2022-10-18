Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
osu.edu
National, local leaders address global food system challenges at Ohio State summit
An international conversation about the world’s profound food security challenges came to The Ohio State University for North America’s official celebration of World Food Day on Oct. 16. Ohio State experts joined food and agriculture system leaders from around the nation, including the nonprofit think tank Food Tank...
Ethyl & Tank captivates the attention of Ohio State students and Columbus natives alike
The popular hub knwon as “Ethyl” among Ohio State students was renovated in 2020. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Ethyl & Tank, a hub for late-night fun and early-morning brunch dates, has become a staple for the Ohio State community due to its close proximity to campus, complete with its iconic iridescent sign hanging over 19 E. 13th Ave.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
osu.edu
Ohio State to host documentary screening, discussion on Native American adoption
The Ohio State University College of Education and Human Ecology (EHE) will host a screening of the documentary “Blood Memory: A Story of Removal and Return,” which explores the issue of Native American children who are placed in foster care and adopted outside of their tribes. The screening...
Only one thing is holding back J.T. Tuimoloau from superstar status, and it’s not what you think
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the most part, Ohio State football defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau is a pretty laid-back and composed individual. For someone who plays one of the more physical positions in an already-violent sport, there isn’t much that can cause him to lose his cool. But even he...
Lucky’s Stout House closed July 2021, will be replaced by apartments but remains in the hearts of Ohio State students. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor. Since closing in July 2021, Ohio State has been unable to fill the four-leaf-clover-sized hole in South Campus’s heart that was once Lucky’s Stout House.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Parents cautious as RSV cases rising in U.S. children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Across the U.S., hospitals are tracking an unusual spike in respiratory syncytial virus cases in children. Local health officials said they expect this every year, but not as early. The virus cases around 58,000 hospitalizations annually and 100 to 300 deaths in children under age 5, according to the CDC. For […]
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
NBC4 Columbus
Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “October crud” is here, and it can be difficult to determine if it’s allergies, a cold, flu, COVID, or even just dry air from indoor heating systems causing the symptoms. “The biggest things are looking at systemic symptoms … so fatigue,...
High school football highlights for Week 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations
BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
One Pickleball Center Up And Running; Another To Arrive Next Year
The Columbus region is now home to a handful of pickleball-focused sports centers, each with either indoor or outdoor courts (or both), and most either currently or soon to offer food, drinks, and/or other amenities. One of those centers is in Delaware County, and another is coming next year. As...
‘The Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Judy Malinowski
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new documentary tells the tragic story of Judy Malinowski, a central Ohio mother who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at his murder trial. “The Fire That Took Her,” produced by MTV Documentary Films and directed by […]
osu.edu
ODI scholars mine Career Fair for job and internship opportunities
It may have been a dark and stormy night outside, but inside the rooms were abuzz with warm conversation as scores of corporate recruiters and students mingled at the ODI Career Day event at Ohio Stadium on October 18. Nearly 80 companies and more than 200 ODI Scholars participated in...
Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29
Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
