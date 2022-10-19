Wendy Saenz Hood, a former landlord and current tenant in Berkeley, is running to be a commissioner on the city’s Rent Stabilization Board. Saenz Hood — who prefers the terms “renter” and “housing provider” to “tenant” and “landlord” — said her perspective from both sides of the renting relationship would be a valuable addition to the board. Her platform includes a “holistic” approach to solve what she sees as Berkeley’s biggest housing problems: housing affordability and availability.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO