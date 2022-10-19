Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong runs unopposed for city auditor
Jenny Wong is running unopposed for reelection as Berkeley’s city auditor. Wong wants to continue the work that she started in her previous term and plans to conduct audits of houselessness, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board and staff retention in city government. As auditor, Wong said her mission is to...
Daily Californian
Ida Martinac campaigns to be Berkeley Rent Board director
Ida Martinac is running for Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board as a member of the Right to Housing Slate, which focuses on progressive, pro-tenant and grassroots initiatives. “Our platform is basically protecting and, if possible, expanding tenant protection, including rent control,” Martinac said. Martinac noted that she personally resonates with...
Daily Californian
Grassroots organizer Negeene Mosaed runs for Berkeley rent board
Grassroots organizer and physical therapist Negeene Mosaed is running with the Right to Housing Slate for the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Witnessing firsthand the effects that housing insecurity had on her patients sparked Mosaed’s interest in advocating for rent control and tenant protection laws. She has been fielding calls as a committee member of the Berkeley Tenants Union, assisting tenants — including UC Berkeley students — with landlord and eviction issues.
Daily Californian
Police Accountability Board vice chair Nathan Mizell runs for rent board
Berkeley Police Accountability Board vice chair Nathan Mizell is running for the city’s Rent Stabilization Board. A UC Berkeley alumnus, Mizell is running on several platforms: increased accessibility, tenant protections, affordable housing and green energy investment. Mizell has served as an original advocate of BerkDOT, a proposal to create a department of transportation in Berkeley that manages traffic enforcement and transportation policy.
Daily Californian
Wendy Saenz Hood runs for Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Wendy Saenz Hood, a former landlord and current tenant in Berkeley, is running to be a commissioner on the city’s Rent Stabilization Board. Saenz Hood — who prefers the terms “renter” and “housing provider” to “tenant” and “landlord” — said her perspective from both sides of the renting relationship would be a valuable addition to the board. Her platform includes a “holistic” approach to solve what she sees as Berkeley’s biggest housing problems: housing affordability and availability.
Daily Californian
'We are failing too many': Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos runs for Berkeley school board
Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, a Berkeley Unified School District parent and former teacher, is running for a seat on the district’s school board. Guerreiro Ramos — who currently serves as co-director of a Berkeley-based tutoring company called Classroom Matters — is campaigning on a message of transparency, equity and individual support for students and families, with a focus on those at the margins of the education system.
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending What: Homelessness Commission Makes Strange Bedfellows
Proposition C, a measure chiefly sponsored by Supervisor Ahsha Safai, would create a formal commission overseeing the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the city agency chiefly in charge of the city’s homelessness response. Promising accountability over what some locals tartly call “the Homeless Industrial Complex,” Prop C...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumna Katherine Newman appointed as provost of UC
UC Berkeley alumna Katherine Newman was appointed as the provost of the University of California. Newman received undergraduate degrees in philosophy and sociology at UC San Diego and her doctorate degree in anthropology at UC Berkeley, where she studied at campus’s language-behavior research laboratory. Shortly after graduating, Newman’s doctoral dissertation led her to start teaching at the newly formed jurisprudence and social policy program in the Berkeley School of Law.
sfstandard.com
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland City Council approves short term solutions for former Wood Street Encampment residents
The Oakland City Council approved two motions brought by District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife on Tuesday. She's been pushing for the city to consider utilizing the city-leased Beach Street lot, and the state-owned Oakland Army Base, as temporary living spaces for the unhoused. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
Daily Californian
Nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center announce 5-day strike
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, or ABSMC, in Oakland and Berkeley recently issued a notice to Sutter Health announcing they would be striking from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 because of “persistent patient care issues,” according to an Oct. 18 press release from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.
2urbangirls.com
SF Mayor London Breed attributes fentanyl overdoses in San Francisco to Hondurans
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – San Francisco Mayor London Breed sat down with KQED’s Political Breakdown to discuss the state of the city and her initiatives for public safety and economic development, the impact of her appointments for officials recalled by voters and how the November 2022 elections may affect her agenda for the year ahead and more. The discussion also included her calling out Hondurans as “drug dealers”.
Daily Californian
‘Chilling of free speech’: Recommendations to qualify department statements criticized by faculty
A UC Berkeley workgroup released a draft report detailing its recommendations on how departments should issue and attribute political statements, drawing criticism from the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, as a “chilling of free speech.”. The draft report, released in May by the Joint Senate-Administration Workgroup on the Role...
Damage to flooded San Francisco high-rise may cost $20M to fix
At least 50 units have been evacuated so far in a building with roughly 400 units total.
piedmontexedra.com
Cannabis dispensary applying for permit to operate on Grand Avenue
The City of Oakland says that a cannabis dispensary, Ohana Growers (formerly Ronald Leggett — Root Sixty-Four) is applying for a permit to operate at 3838 Grand Ave., across from Sunny Slope Ave. and near the corner of Boulevard Way. You can view the permit application HERE. A public...
Daily Californian
Berkeley pilots paid visitor parking program on Southside
Starting Oct. 17, visitors of certain Southside blocks are expected to pay for up to eight hours of parking as part of a pilot program launched by the city of Berkeley to improve parking conditions within residential areas. Included in a grant-funded study called goBerkeley SmartSpace, the program aims to...
Washington Examiner
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
