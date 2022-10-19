Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
FOX Carolina
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
laurenscountysports.com
A Lamb in Trojans' clothing
Bobby Lamb knows how to start a college football team. He built Mercer University, in Macon, Ga., into FCS and Southern Conference viability. Now his job is bringing Anderson University up to speed in the South Atlantic Conference and NCAA Division II. Lamb once quarterbacked Furman to the FCS (then...
laurenscountysports.com
Big Red rolls through Chester
CHESTER – It was a chill night for an icy dousing, but Corey Fountain was well prepared. Celebration was in order at Chester after Clinton’s 48-20 victory on Friday night because the Red Devils nailed down their 1st region (now it’s 4-3A) title since 2007. “It’s big,”...
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Red Devils JVs still undefeated
The Clinton junior varsity continued to roll and the Laurens JVs continued to improve in Thursday football at Wilder Stadium and in Taylors. Clinton checkmated Chester, 38-0, and improved to 9-0 for the season. Ken Copeland rushed for 3 touchdowns. Chris Boyd ran an interception to the house from 65...
laurenscountysports.com
Raiders keep title hopes alive with win over Eastside
The seniors went out successfully on their special night, and Laurens concluded its regular season with a 24-15, Region 2-4A victory over Eastside at K.C. Hanna Stadium on Friday night. Senior running back Gemire Darden ripped off 11 carries for 67 yards with 2 rushing touchdowns. In addition to 2...
Gaffney, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Desmond Howard on whether or not Clemson is 'back'
On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard weighed in on whether or not Clemson is “back.” The Tigers have scored 30-plus points in every game (...)
laurenscountysports.com
The Minnesotans are coming!
The University of St. Thomas is not in the Virgin Islands. It’s in St. Paul, Minn. This year the Tommies, in the Pioneer Football League, are having the same season to date as the Minnesota Vikings, in the NFL. They even wear purple. The jerseys, at least, will be...
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
New industrial park expected to come to the Upstate
A new industrial park is planned for the Upstate. . Cherokee County Officials say, the land for the new complex was purchased for over 400 million dollars. The new park is expected to be well over a million square feet.
Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
South Carolina man accused of pulling gun during argument over football
A man is accused of pulling a gun on another man Monday during an argument over NFL football.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
Man shot, killed by South Carolina deputies after carjacking, standoff
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
thewestsidegazette.com
Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta
An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
Escaped South Carolina inmate left behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
