Moody's cuts UK outlook to 'negative' on policy uncertainty
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered the United Kingdom's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing policy uncertainty amid high inflation and weaker growth prospects. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered the United Kingdom's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing policy uncertainty amid high inflation and weaker growth prospects.
Veris Residential Climbs 20% On Acquisition Proposal
(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) are up more than 20% Friday morning after the company confirmed that it received proposal from one of its largest shareholders, Kushner Companies to externally manage or acquire Veris for $16.00 per share. The proposed purchase price is...
Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
HCA Healthcare profit beats estimates as labor costs ease
HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the hospital operator benefited from easing labor costs offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 admissions. Compares with estimates, adds details, background. Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as...
Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Is Flying High Today
The parent of Hawaiian Airlines is joining forces with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Air cargo operations, and investors are excited about the opportunity. Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) traded up as much as 14% on Friday after the agreement was announced. So what. Over the past few years, Amazon...
Hawaiian Airlines Ties-up With Amazon To Operate 10 Airbus A330-300 Freighters
(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), owner of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., on Friday announced a deal with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to operate and maintain an initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 freighters starting in the fall of 2023. Hawaiian will maintain and fly Amazon's A330s under Hawaiian's FAA air carrier...
October Ends With Slew of Big Tech Earnings Reports on Tap
The final week of October is stuffed to the gills with quarterly reports as the third-quarter earnings season races ahead. Some of the most notable names next week include 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Biogen (BIIB), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Etsy (ETSY), Exon Mobil (XOM), Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mattel (MAT), McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Twitter (TWTR), UPS (UPS), and Visa (V),.
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
COLUMN-Beware yen, global market ructions if Japan tweaks 'YCC': McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 20 (Reuters) - The yen's daily slide to new multi-decade lows against the dollar and the global bond market rout are pushing the Bank of Japan's 'yield curve control' (YCC) close to breaking point. Were the BOJ to abandon or even modify its implicit 0.25% cap on...
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with traders remaining cautious as concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive global yields higher. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated and shed a bit of ground against most of its Asian major counterparts. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
