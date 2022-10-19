Read full article on original website
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City of Middletown to host Fall Fest
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) - Fall is in the air and the City of Middletown is celebrating. To celebrate the autumn season, Middletown will host Fall Fest at Sunset Park. There will be music, food, craft vendors, kids’ games and activities, and much more. Entertainment will feature singer/songwriter Coy Cromer,...
Fran DeWine and Tina Husted visit Dayton, discuss the future for Ohio children
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fran DeWine, the First Lady of Ohio, and Tina Husted, the Second Lady, stopped in Dayton on Thursday, during their Our Ohio Families Statewide Tour. Families from Ohio, business owners, and the wives of other statewide candidates joined them at sites all around the state. In...
Sinclair Community College unveils mobile veterinary clinic
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is taking its Veterinary Technology Department on the road to provide care to underserved pets in the community and give students vital hands-on experience in the field. Sinclair’s new mobile veterinary clinic will provide preventive care and other treatments to local pets in...
The Foodbank distributing food at the former Salem Mall on Oct. 20
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On October 20, The Foodbank will distribute food to Trotwood residents and others in the surrounding region who are in need. The distribution will take place at the site of the former Salem Mall from 1-3 p.m. CareSource is the event's sponsor and will donate their time to assist with the meal distribution.
Development firm weighing new downtown Dayton project
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A prolific development company has its sights set on a downtown project that may lure a long-desired tenant. The project will create new jobs and provide more residential options. Jason Dorsey, principal designer/director of asset management for Columbus-based Windsor Companies, said they have plans...
Freeze Warning for entire Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from midnight until 10 am on Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s, so be sure to protect any sensitive plants. Exposed outdoor piping should also be protected, and don't forget about...
Rebuilding Together Dayton receives $1,800,000 investment to upgrade local homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. Up to 100 homes that are hazardous or in bad condition will receive rehabilitation and repair services thanks to a $1,800,000 investment...
Humane Society offering adoption special for pit bulls after 12 rescued
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton says 12 pit bull dogs rescued from a "terrible situation" are now happy and health and ready for adoption. The Humane Society said humane agents removed the dogs from a "neglectful circumstance about a month ago. The dogs were extremely malnourished and dehydrated. One female was very far along in her pregnancy and she gave birth to a litter of puppies soon after arriving to the Humane Society shelter.
UD and Wright State set to offer tutoring for Dayton Public School students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- University of Dayton and Wright State Teacher Education students will soon be offering a tutoring program for elementary students in Dayton, under an Ohio Department of Education grant. These education majors will tutor kids from 14 Dayton Public Schools. Carrie Petters is a junior studying Teacher...
Dayton to welcome Bosnian exchange students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --The City of Dayton will host a group of 18 students and three teachers from Bosnia and Herzegovina for a three-week immersive exchange program. The group will fly into Dayton International Airport, and a welcome ceremony is planned at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The youth...
House fire on Hillcrest Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire crews are on scene at 906 W Hillcrest Ave, for a fully involved house fire. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says no injuries have been reported at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Project Revival
Sarah Copp discusses what Project Revival is and how they are revitalizing downtown Milton and building community. She also discusses the many fun events to look out for this season.
Thursday Night Lights Week 10: Ponitz vs. Meadowdale
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Ponitz Golden Panthers take on the Meadowdale Lions at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/ghzsEvUHOi/
National Museum of the United States Air Force hosts Troops & Treats event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host "Troops & Treats," a day of trick-or-treating, games, music, and other activities. All guests are encouraged to attend this free event and dress up for this special day at the museum.
Bonus food distribution, Plummer says lawmakers will work to address food insecurity
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of pounds of food were given out Thursday in Trotwood. Dozens of cars filled the parking lot of the former Salem Mall location. One by one, volunteers load food into them, from fresh produce to sweets. Trotwood residents were grateful. “Trotwood is unique in that...
One-on-one interview with gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley
The General Election is less than three weeks away and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is trailing Gov. Mike DeWine in most major polls. DeWine hasn't debated her, and she's taken her campaign on the road criticized the incumbent for avoiding it. We reached out to the DeWine campaign, who...
Fire destroys Miami Township apartment building
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire likely destroyed a 12-unit apartment complex Friday, fire officials said. Miami Valley Fire officials were called about 2:44 p.m. Friday to Towering Pine Drive for a fire in a three-story apartment building. Brandon Barnett, Miami Valley Fire District chief, said that the fire got a...
New tenant, jobs may be headed to Dayton-area industrial park
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - There’s some indication a new tenant will arrive at a hotbed for industrial development. The project would lead to more jobs for the area. A commercial building permit is under review for warehouse production and office area fit out at NothPoint Development's Dayton...
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
Gorgeous weekend forecast with 70s expected
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a taste of winter for the start of the week, above normal temperatures will return by the weekend!. Definitely feeling more pleasant this morning than the last few! Temps will start off in the upper 30s with sunshine. We eventually see near 70 degree temperatures this afternoon!
