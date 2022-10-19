Read full article on original website
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan’s live-in boyfriend also was arrested. Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston, awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities. It was not clear Friday whether either had an attorney. The brother and sister were severely malnourished and told police that abuse had been occurring for months, according to affidavit from a Harris County constable in Houston. They told authorities that Duncan handcuffed them, forced them to drink bleach and other household cleaners, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths “if they talked too much,” the affidavit said.
Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
MacKenzie Scott makes history with record-breaking donation of $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
Scott's latest act of philanthropy is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's 110-year history.
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we...
Video Shows Unique View Of An Astros Celebration
The Houston Astros are flying high heading into New York for the weekend. With a win on Thursday night over the New York Yankees, Houston took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS and head to New York with a chance to send the Yankees packing as soon as Sunday night.
