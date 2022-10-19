Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
WBAY Green Bay
More candidates than ever refuse to debate
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level. Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Retaining a Constitutional Right: Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson did not realize is that while he sat in jail prior to his conviction, he could have cast a ballot. Only, he says, no one told him he was still eligible.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Mails Postcards to More than 12,000 Voters Who Requested Absentee Ballots
(Bob Hague, WRN) Following an alleged attempt to falsely obtain absentee ballots, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to some voters who requested them. The Commission will continue a postcard initiative as an additional step to ensure absentee voting remains secure and reliable. On Monday, the WEC mailed more than 12,000 postcards to affirm that those voters who requested to have their absentee ballot sent to an address other than their voter registration address did so themselves.
wpr.org
Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says
Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
Wisconsin senator candidate Mandela Barnes visits downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Senator nominee Mandela Barnes made his way to downtown La Crosse. The current lieutenant governor hosted a meet and greet at Thrunie’s to hear from community members and leaders about area issues. Barnes has run a tight race with his opponent Republican Ron Johnson, who has publicly criticized Barnes on his approach to police and...
CBS 58
How Wisconsin's parole system works and the political battle brewing over it
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Inmates convicted of violent crimes who were paroled by the state have become a central issue for Republicans this election cycle. It's largely been a focus of Republican candidate Tim Michels' campaign in an effort to keep the governor's race focused on crime. Michels has been hammering his Democratic opponent Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for paroling inmates convicted of murder, rape and other brutal crimes which has been reported by the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
x1071.com
3rd District Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden kicks off 19 county tour in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden kicked off a 19-county tour in Sparta Tuesday. Van Orden spoke at the American Legion in Sparta about challenges veterans and their families face, particularly in regard to what Van Orden said was “red tape at the Veterans Administration.”
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Special education underfunded in Wisconsin: All students are impacted, experts say
HOLMEN (WKBT) — A recent study by the Education Law Center found that all Wisconsin school districts are underfunded in special education programs by more than $1 billion. In Emily Keim’s classroom at Holmen High school, children learn how to communicate. Keim has been special education teacher for 11 years. “Everybody has the right to access education,” Keim said. Students...
x1071.com
The baby formula shortage is easing. Here’s what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.
A nationwide baby formula shortage that stressed families for much of 2022 is easing in Wisconsin, but questions about formula access still loom for some caregivers. Grocery store shelves still aren’t as full as they were before the shortage began in February, said Camen Hofer, the chair of the Wisconsin WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) Association and director of the Wood County Health Department’s WIC program.
x1071.com
DHS reports 1,095 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
1,095 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 857. DHS also reports four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the seven-day average to two per day.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
x1071.com
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with...
captimes.com
Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties
Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat. The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety. […] The post Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
spectrumnews1.com
Political insiders weigh in: Could Wisconsin Republicans gain a supermajority this fall?
MADISON, Wis. — The statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly. However, the local races for state Assembly and Senate could lead to bigger changes come January. Down-ballot races matter more than some might realize. Regardless of what happens in the race...
