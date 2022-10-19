Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Related
x1071.com
Madison park renamed in memory of Dick Wagner, first openly gay Dane County Board member
MADISON, Wis. — Kerr-McGee Triangle Park in Madison has been officially renamed in memory of R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, Dane County’s first openly gay county board member who died late last year. A dedication ceremony at the park, located at the intersection of Williamson and Jenifer...
x1071.com
Walking parade around Capitol highlights after-school programming’s importance
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Youth Company, Madison Out-Of-School Time and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took part in a walking parade around the Capitol Thursday to highlight the importance of after-school programming. Rhodes-Conway proclaimed Thursday “Lights on After School Day” in the city, coinciding with a nationwide day of celebration....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
x1071.com
UW Homecoming cupcake mural pays homage to Bucky Badger
MADISON, Wis. — Homecoming activities continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Thursday with a mural made out of cupcakes. The mural, made to look like Bucky Badger, was assembled in the Sun Garden at Union South. Volunteers were eager to bring the event back after several years without it...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.
When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
nbc15.com
John Tate II takes City of Racine position after rejecting Madison offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Racine revealed Wednesday that John Tate II would serve as the city’s new violence prevention manager, following his decision to withdraw his acceptance of a position with the City of Madison. Tate had been selected last week to serve as the City...
x1071.com
With record demand for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving baskets, help is still needed
MADISON, Wis. — Within 24 hours of registration opening for the Goodman Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year, nearly 3,000 people signed up to receive the meal baskets, setting a record and showing the growing need in the community. In total, 2,911 registrants submitted their names...
x1071.com
Madison Fire Department hiring firefighters and EMTs
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is hiring. For the first time in three years, MFD is accepting applications for full-time firefighter and EMT positions. No previous fire or EMT experience is required to apply. MFD has removed the citizenship requirement for the positions, meaning that anyone who...
x1071.com
‘Petal it Forward’: Lodi shop spreads positivity with bouquets of flowers
LODI, Wis. — The owners of a newly-opened flower shop in Lodi spread some love around their Columbia County community on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort to spread kindness. Prairie Winds Flower Market opened on Main Street at the same location as a former flower shop. The...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2508 Cooper Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Beautiful 1 story brick home ready for you to move in! Located on Sheboygan’s north side close to schools, parks and other city amenities. Outside you will find a corner lot, attached garage, large deck and a fenced in yard. Inside you are welcomed with a spacious entryway that seamlessly flows to the living areas. The living room includes a large picture window to the front yard and a cozy gas fireplace. Off the living room is a separate dining area with a patio door leading to the backyard. The first floor also includes a clean kitchen, a half bath, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the additional living space downstairs with a huge rec room featuring a bar area. The unfinished portion has lots of storage space and includes the laundry area. Don’t pass up on this move in ready home.
mkewithkids.com
Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)
The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
x1071.com
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with...
genevashorereport.com
Living Here, October 19, 2022
Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
Daily Cardinal
Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents
Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
x1071.com
After withdrawing from Madison police monitor job, former Parole Commission head takes violence prevention role in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — John Tate II, the former head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who was hired to be — and days later turned down the job as — Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor, has instead taken a job as Racine’s violence prevention manager. City...
nbc15.com
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
x1071.com
Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says
MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday...
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’
MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
Comments / 0