x1071.com
Dane County to buy land along Door Creek as part of ‘Suck the Muck’ campaign
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Dane County plans to buy 128 acres of land along Door Creek in the town of Dunn as part of its effort to remove sediment and phosphorus from the Yahara chain of lakes, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday. The land, which the county plans to...
Madison park renamed in memory of Dick Wagner, first openly gay Dane County Board member
MADISON, Wis. — Kerr-McGee Triangle Park in Madison has been officially renamed in memory of R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, Dane County’s first openly gay county board member who died late last year. A dedication ceremony at the park, located at the intersection of Williamson and Jenifer streets, paid tribute to Wagner, one of the first openly gay officials in the...
x1071.com
‘I saw debris falling’: Blast that leveled Oregon duplex leaves residents shaken
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon residents say their neighborhood is typically quiet, but the aftermath of a house explosion Friday morning left some witnesses shaken. “I was in my bathroom and I first felt, like, a rumble,” Oregon resident Jan Bahr said. “Not, like an earthquake shake, but more of the house kind of shifting.”
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
voiceofalexandria.com
Portage City Council member asks city administrator to resign over grant application, delayed project
Ald. Eric Shimpach called for Portage’s city administrator to resign at Thursday night’s city council meeting, saying the administrator failed the council by applying for a road grant and delaying a project. The state received over 700 applications, which was open to all municipalities across the state. If...
Daily Cardinal
Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget
Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
x1071.com
After withdrawing from Madison police monitor job, former Parole Commission head takes violence prevention role in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — John Tate II, the former head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who was hired to be — and days later turned down the job as — Madison’s first-ever independent police monitor, has instead taken a job as Racine’s violence prevention manager. City...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
nbc15.com
Janesville police respond to phony active shooter threat at Craig High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen schools in Wisconsin were involved in fake school shooter threats on Thursday. One of those schools was Craig High School in Janesville. Janesville police said their “direct connect” program is what helped them promptly address Thursday’s threats. “We have radios...
x1071.com
Police: Person of interest in shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay arrested in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A 35-year-old man who police say is a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 5-year-old in Green Bay earlier this week was arrested Friday in Beloit. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers from multiple agencies arrested the man around 4 p.m. near the area of East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue near downtown Beloit.
nbc15.com
Electric plane makes emergency landing on Wisconsin River
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An electric plane made a water landing Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin River, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, Sauk County officials received a report at 2:31 p.m. that an Ultralight electric plane had made a water landing.
x1071.com
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with...
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
x1071.com
Richland Center and Highland Men Arrested
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Arena on Tuesday and requested the use of a K9 officer. As a result, 37 year old Dustin Haas of Richland Center was charged with Possession of Meth, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure to Install and a Probation Hold. 30 year old Austin Von Behren of Highland was also arrested for Operating While Revoked, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure To Install, and Possession of Meth. Both men were taken to the Iowa County Jail where they currently remain in custody.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
x1071.com
WATCH: Badger Band prepares for UW Homecoming parade
MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the Badger Band is getting ready for its annual parade performance. News 3 Now photojournalist Sydney Martin caught up with the band as they ran through one of their final practices before the event. To see...
x1071.com
Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says
MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday...
CBS 58
Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
