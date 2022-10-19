ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison park renamed in memory of Dick Wagner, first openly gay Dane County Board member

MADISON, Wis. — Kerr-McGee Triangle Park in Madison has been officially renamed in memory of R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, Dane County’s first openly gay county board member who died late last year. A dedication ceremony at the park, located at the intersection of Williamson and Jenifer streets, paid tribute to Wagner, one of the first openly gay officials in the...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget

Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
MADISON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday

Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
RIPON, WI
x1071.com

Police: Person of interest in shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay arrested in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — A 35-year-old man who police say is a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 5-year-old in Green Bay earlier this week was arrested Friday in Beloit. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers from multiple agencies arrested the man around 4 p.m. near the area of East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue near downtown Beloit.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Electric plane makes emergency landing on Wisconsin River

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An electric plane made a water landing Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin River, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, Sauk County officials received a report at 2:31 p.m. that an Ultralight electric plane had made a water landing.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center and Highland Men Arrested

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Arena on Tuesday and requested the use of a K9 officer. As a result, 37 year old Dustin Haas of Richland Center was charged with Possession of Meth, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure to Install and a Probation Hold. 30 year old Austin Von Behren of Highland was also arrested for Operating While Revoked, Ignition Interlock Device Tampering and Failure To Install, and Possession of Meth. Both men were taken to the Iowa County Jail where they currently remain in custody.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: Badger Band prepares for UW Homecoming parade

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the Badger Band is getting ready for its annual parade performance. News 3 Now photojournalist Sydney Martin caught up with the band as they ran through one of their final practices before the event. To see...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
HARTLAND, WI

