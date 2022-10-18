Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey had no issue with Tom Brady ripping the offensive line in the midst of Sunday's 20-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that - than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. "If he was just sitting over there and not (getting) us going and not (trying) to help us - he wouldn't be who he is today."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO