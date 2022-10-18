Read full article on original website
theScore
Chargers' Jackson on Monday night benching: 'I feel defeated'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents this offseason, but after a shaky start to the year, head coach Brandon Staley benched him on Monday Night Football. Michael Davis took Jackson's place in the second half and overtime of Monday night's matchup...
theScore
TNF player props: What's the deal with the Saints and Cardinals?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes
He was asked about passing on McCaffrey early in the 2017 NFL draft.
theScore
Report: Mac Jones expects to be available for MNF vs. Bears
Quarterback Mac Jones expects he'll be available when the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, sources told ESPN's Mike Reiss. Jones has missed the past three games for the Patriots due to a high left ankle sprain. He reportedly told teammates he's made progress and has one more hurdle to clear in his recovery ahead of the Week 7 matchup.
theScore
Bucs' Hainsey: Brady ripping OL is what you want from great leaders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey had no issue with Tom Brady ripping the offensive line in the midst of Sunday's 20-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that - than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. "If he was just sitting over there and not (getting) us going and not (trying) to help us - he wouldn't be who he is today."
theScore
Report: Ravens' Dobbins expected to have knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss four-to-six weeks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dobbins was held out of the second half of the Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants last week after issues with his knee. He was playing his fourth game since suffering a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason finale.
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 7
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 7 rankings. You...
theScore
Broncos' Hackett: Gordon will start vs. Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday. Hackett said Tuesday that he would have a conversation with Gordon about his role after the running back only logged nine snaps, none of them after halftime, in Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
theScore
Prescott set to return vs. Lions after 5-game absence
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to return Sunday against the Detroit Lions after being omitted from the team's Friday injury report. Prescott missed the last five games due to a thumb injury, with Cooper Rush leading Dallas to four wins in his absence. The 29-year-old suffered the injury...
theScore
Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets, will not play vs. Broncos
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced. Moore has requested a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He is excused from meetings, but he is going through a workout and regen regimen over the next...
theScore
Panthers trade McCaffrey to 49ers for draft picks
The Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Thursday. Carolina will receive second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder in exchange for McCaffrey, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Panthers were also deep in negotiations with...
theScore
Tua happy to clear concussion protocol: 'Stressful' process
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke publicly for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he described clearing the protocol as a taxing but necessary process. "It's been a process, that's for sure," Tagovailoa said. "Having to deal with interviews with the...
theScore
NFL Week 7 teasers: More vulnerable touchdown favorites to choose from
A ton of upsets sparked more flames in the smoldering wreckage of survivor contests, and as we alluded to last week, the teasers weren't spared either. You can only lose once to get knocked out of survivor, but for the second straight week, the Packers caused teaser players pain. And if you had sniffed out Aaron Rodgers' struggles and steered clear, his legendary counterpart Tom Brady was just as disappointing with an outright loss at Pittsburgh.
