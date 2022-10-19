ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ourdailybears.com

Baylor vs. Kansas—Homecoming Prediction Thread

MATCHUP: Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks 2022. OURDAILYPODCAST: Our Own Worst Enemy (WVU Review/KU Preview) OTHER PODCASTS: Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | Locked on Baylor | Between Two Bears | BearsIllustrated | SicEm365. OPPONENT’S SB...
1350kman.com

Why Jerome Tang and Scott Drew felt the time was right

Saved in Jerome Tang’s phone calendar is the date of Scott Drew’s wedding anniversary, but the bookmarked date isn’t the day that Drew and his wife Kelly Drew were married. Instead, Tang has saved the anniversary a week before Scott and Kelly were married so he is able to remind Scott to purchase a gift for his wife.
ourdailybears.com

Baylor vs. Kansas GAME THREAD

This is Mark’s wife. He is driving and I won’t let him text and drive. This is my first ever post on ODB. I hope everyone has a great time at the game. #SicEm.
ourdailybears.com

DBR: Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Last night Baylor volleyball took care of business, defeating Texas Tech 3-1. Aijha Blackwell Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List. Senior transfer Aijha Blackwell was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List. The Cheryl Miller Award is given to the best small forward in Division I basketball. Men’s...
WacoTrib.com

Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs

Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
killeenisd.org

Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition

Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
beltonjournal.com

Gypsy Horses return to Belton for 5th year

The “Gypsy Horses” are returning to Belton for their National Championship event, produced and managed by Gail Shrine Events, November 3-6, at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 100 of the best Gypsy Horses from coast to coast will converge upon the Expo Center and compete for the title of National Champion.
KWTX

$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ironman Waco vendor overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco and Ironman 70.3 returned to Waco this past weekend but after a major theft, one vendor had to leave the competition early. John Aselton is a disabled veteran and owner of Koru Performance. His Dallas based business sells endurance products like muscle relaxing lotions...
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
myfoxzone.com

New bourbon flavored Dr. Pepper requires some luck to get your hands on

WACO, Texas — The fall season has brought the popular soda brand, Dr. Pepper, to release a new flavor to try and match those cozy feelings. If you're looking for a soda that fully encapsulates the flavor of bourbon with notes of vanilla, caramel, chocolate and cherry this could be the one for you. This beverage also happens to be non-alcoholic despite it's warming sensation upon taste.
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
KLST/KSAN

Waco filmmakers to premiere horror movie at The Backyard

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A locally-made horror film is having its big premiere just in time for the Halloween season! Chad Pack tells FOX 44 News that Uncle Stan is his first movie to write and direct. Jesse Prince, Jr. also took part in writing the film. This is also the first film his […]
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
