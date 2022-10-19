Read full article on original website
Mike vs. the World: Matt Rhule's Next Destination
Mike Farrell and company talk about where former Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will end up
ourdailybears.com
Baylor vs. Kansas—Homecoming Prediction Thread
MATCHUP: Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Kansas Jayhawks 2022. OURDAILYPODCAST: Our Own Worst Enemy (WVU Review/KU Preview) OTHER PODCASTS: Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | Locked on Baylor | Between Two Bears | BearsIllustrated | SicEm365. OPPONENT’S SB...
1350kman.com
Why Jerome Tang and Scott Drew felt the time was right
Saved in Jerome Tang’s phone calendar is the date of Scott Drew’s wedding anniversary, but the bookmarked date isn’t the day that Drew and his wife Kelly Drew were married. Instead, Tang has saved the anniversary a week before Scott and Kelly were married so he is able to remind Scott to purchase a gift for his wife.
ourdailybears.com
Baylor vs. Kansas GAME THREAD
This is Mark’s wife. He is driving and I won’t let him text and drive. This is my first ever post on ODB. I hope everyone has a great time at the game. #SicEm.
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Thursday, October 20th, 2022
Last night Baylor volleyball took care of business, defeating Texas Tech 3-1. Aijha Blackwell Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List. Senior transfer Aijha Blackwell was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List. The Cheryl Miller Award is given to the best small forward in Division I basketball. Men’s...
WacoTrib.com
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: District showdowns loom, including Franklin-Lorena. District showdowns are across the board in the Brazos Valley this week. The team breaks down…
WacoTrib.com
Steel frame rises on Baylor basketball complex; garage-hotel tower to follow
The steel frame for Baylor University’s $213 million basketball complex on the Brazos River reached skyward this week as the university welcomed alumni to town for homecoming. Now the race is on to finish it in time for Big 12 conference play in January 2024. Baylor officials said the...
killeenisd.org
Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition
Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
beltonjournal.com
Gypsy Horses return to Belton for 5th year
The “Gypsy Horses” are returning to Belton for their National Championship event, produced and managed by Gail Shrine Events, November 3-6, at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 100 of the best Gypsy Horses from coast to coast will converge upon the Expo Center and compete for the title of National Champion.
KWTX
$18,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ironman Waco vendor overnight
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco and Ironman 70.3 returned to Waco this past weekend but after a major theft, one vendor had to leave the competition early. John Aselton is a disabled veteran and owner of Koru Performance. His Dallas based business sells endurance products like muscle relaxing lotions...
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
myfoxzone.com
New bourbon flavored Dr. Pepper requires some luck to get your hands on
WACO, Texas — The fall season has brought the popular soda brand, Dr. Pepper, to release a new flavor to try and match those cozy feelings. If you're looking for a soda that fully encapsulates the flavor of bourbon with notes of vanilla, caramel, chocolate and cherry this could be the one for you. This beverage also happens to be non-alcoholic despite it's warming sensation upon taste.
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital experiencing rise in RSV and Flu cases
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital is experiencing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Flu viruses. In the past week, cases of RSV have risen ten to 15 percent, while flu cases have risen 50 percent within the last two weeks. RSV is a...
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
fox44news.com
Water released from area lakes for downstream needs
BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
Waco filmmakers to premiere horror movie at The Backyard
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A locally-made horror film is having its big premiere just in time for the Halloween season! Chad Pack tells FOX 44 News that Uncle Stan is his first movie to write and direct. Jesse Prince, Jr. also took part in writing the film. This is also the first film his […]
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
