Read full article on original website
Related
capitalsoup.com
Notice to Industry: Hurricane Ian Catastrophe Reporting
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is providing notice to insurers to file a 2022 Catastrophe Reporting Form (CRF) through the Insurance Regulation Filing System (IRFS). Data must be provided in accordance with the deadlines below. OIR instituted this data call for the purpose of collecting additional claims and...
capitalsoup.com
Clean Energy Organizations Voice Support for Electric School Bus Deployment in Florida
Education’s plans to accelerate use of electric school buses. Voicing their support for transportation electrification, clean energy organizations yesterday sent a letter to the Florida Department of Education commending its plans to accelerate Florida school districts’ replacement of diesel buses with clean electric school buses. This initiative is outlined in the Florida Department of Education’s Florida School Bus Specifications, which will be effective in January 2023.
capitalsoup.com
12 Exceptional Employers to be Recognized
On October 24, The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), Blind Services, and Vocational Rehabilitation will recognize 12 businesses as Florida Exceptional Employers for hiring and retaining employees who have unique abilities. The 17th annual Exceptional Employer Awards celebration will be held at the Florida Capitol Cabinet Room, 400 South...
capitalsoup.com
Representative Fentrice Driskell Reacts to Special Session Announcement from the Governor
Following the announcement today by the Governor that he intends to call another special session, Representative Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa), Leader-Designate of the Florida House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement:. “Florida’s property insurance collapse has been building for a long time!. We should have worked to solve this problem...
capitalsoup.com
FDLE Tampa agent recognized as Special Agent of the Year
FDLE members from throughout Florida were honored in Tallahassee this week for their outstanding performances last year, including Tampa Bay Special Agent Patricia Thompson as the Jose Perez Special Agent of the Year. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass says, “FDLE has incredible members committed to thoughtful, innovative advancements that continue to...
capitalsoup.com
New Wekiva Parkway Ramp at I-4 is Major Leap Forward in Completing Beltway
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will open the first Wekiva Parkway (State Road (S.R.) 429) ramp at the interchange of Interstate 4 and S.R. 417 as soon as Friday morning, October 21. The new ramp enables those driving westbound on I-4 to take southbound/westbound S.R. 429 toward Mount Dora, Apopka, the theme parks, and I-4 heading toward Tampa.
capitalsoup.com
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are now 110 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 5 — DeSoto...
capitalsoup.com
Local FDLE members recognized during annual awards ceremony
FDLE members from throughout Florida were honored in Tallahassee this week for their outstanding performances last year. Several members from Tallahassee received honors like the Excellence in Leadership award, Contribution to Criminal Justice and Capitol Police Officer of the Year. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass says, “FDLE has incredible members committed...
Comments / 0