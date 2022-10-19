Read full article on original website
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
Can Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares keep rising, after surging over 320% this year?
Whitehaven stock remains favoured by most analysts, according to TipRanks insights. The company hopes its production will recover for the rest of FY23, after a setback in the September quarter. Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares have been an investor favourite amid the volatile market; surging more than 320% year-to-date. Even after...
Mullen Group’s (MLLGF) Q3 EPS Grows More than 2.5x
Mullen Group reported better-than-expected Q3 results, with EPS growing more than 2.5x and revenues registering a growth of 20%. Shares of Mullen Group (MLLGF) (TSE:MTL) declined over 9% yesterday despite the company reporting record earnings and revenues for the third quarter of FY2022. Mullen Group Ltd is a logistics company...
Travis Perkins’ higher quarterly sales make it ‘well placed to outperform’
Britain’s biggest building materials supplier, Travis Perkins, reported higher quarterly sales. Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins (GB:TPK) announced its third quarter update with an increase of almost 11% in its total sales and a 7.4% growth in like-for-like sales. The company, Britain’s biggest building supplier, benefited from a better...
Waste Connections Stock (TSE:WCN) Earns “Strong Buy” Rating; Should You Buy?
Waste Connections stock has recently earned a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating on TipRanks as well as a Strong Buy rating from analysts. However, there are a few things to consider before rushing to make a move on WCN stock. Waste Connections (TSE: WCN) (NYSE: WCN), a “waste...
Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?
Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s.
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 20: What You Need to Know
Australian shares finished the day down, after losses on U.S. markets, amid recession fears. Australian shares end lower, following Wall Street gloom. The ASX ended lower for the day as simmering inflation and recession fears reared their head on Wall Street overnight, dragging down market sentiment on the local market.
Here are 2 Midstream Energy Stocks to Consider Buying
Although no one likes paying unnecessarily-high petroleum prices, forward-thinking investors enjoy a mitigation opportunity. While upstream ideas offer plenty of excitement, infrastructure-focused midstream energy stocks arguably bring greater relevance and stability to the table. Easily one of the most challenging aspects of the post-pandemic new normal centers on hydrocarbon energy...
Does Wall Street Expect AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock to Rebound Amid Multiple Headwinds?
AMD shares have tanked amid a broader tech sell-off and growing concerns about the demand for semiconductors amid a tough macro backdrop. Wall Street analysts are cautious due to near-term headwinds, but many continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. Shares of chip giant Advanced Micro Devices...
Moderna announces CHMP issues positive opinion on bivalent vaccine
Moderna announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for mRNA-1273.222, Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5, as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older, who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19. "Following the CHMP’s positive opinion, the European Commission will make an authorization decision on the use of Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5. This vaccine now joins Moderna’s other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant, for use in individuals 12 years and older," the company stated.
Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WDS) shares jump on record revenue
Woodside Petroleum shares jumped after the company announced strong sales and raised its production outlook, on the back of strong global oil demand. Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WDS) shares jumped as much as 7% by midday, after the Australian oil producer reported record revenue for the latest quarter. While Woodside shares have already climbed about 60% year-to-date, TipRanks insights still show modest upside for the stock.
‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular
Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management.
Verizon Down As Profits Plunge in Q3 and Higher Subscriber Losses
Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) were down in morning trading on Friday as the telecommunication major’s profit plunged 23.3% year-over-year to $5 billion in Q3. Moreover, Verizon’s Consumer business reported 189,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net losses in Q3, due to higher churn. This rise in churn was partly a result of the company raising its prices for its plans back in June through additional charges.
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
Schlumberger Posts Robust Q3 Results
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) reported Q3 revenues of $7.5 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ estimates by $400 million. The oilfield services company’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.63 per share, up 75% year-on-year, beating Street estimates of $0.55. Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “The second...
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
