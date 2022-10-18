The Cryptocurrency Market is gaining widespread adoption, with many top global institutions and even countries trying to have a piece of the pie. Bitcoin, the chief cryptocurrency as per market capitalization, has been sought after by notable investors who have described it to be a hedge against inflation. Other investors consider Bitcoin the “digital gold” and ready to disrupt the traditional financial system. Cryptocurrency investors believe it’s the future of the financial system due to its decentralized nature.

