Bitcoin and Ethereum Market Activity Slows Down Even More
We have seen the bitcoin market move sideways for the last few weeks. The good news is that as Bitcoin and Ethereum prices establish support and continue to trade above it, the bearish momentum is slowing down. Today’s pattern is similar to yesterday’s when cryptocurrency markets continued to trade sideways. Price stability and a relatively high trade volume continue. Let’s examine recent news that may have an impact on crypto markets.
Why Bitcoin’s Price Is Following Stock Market’s Price Action
The Cryptocurrency Market is gaining widespread adoption, with many top global institutions and even countries trying to have a piece of the pie. Bitcoin, the chief cryptocurrency as per market capitalization, has been sought after by notable investors who have described it to be a hedge against inflation. Other investors consider Bitcoin the “digital gold” and ready to disrupt the traditional financial system. Cryptocurrency investors believe it’s the future of the financial system due to its decentralized nature.
Grayscale Files Lawsuit Against the SEC, Cryptocurrency Markets Are Unchanged
The low volatility trend and sideways trading seen this week are still present in today’s cryptocurrency markets. Even though trading volume yesterday remained comparatively high, we anticipate further drops this Thursday for top crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. A press release announcing that the CEO of Grayscale is suing the SEC is the biggest market news of the day.
Fill Your Bags as Rumors Making Rounds That Uniglo.io Will List in November on Uniswap, Binance and Kucoin
In November, the new-to-market project Uniglo has already been confirmed to launch on UniSwap, the biggest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Latest rumors hint that other partnerships are in the works, and announcements may be made very soon. Uniglo is a project based around community ownership of both tangible and digital assets to amass wealth for GLO holders.
