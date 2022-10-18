Direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) have been shown in randomized trials to be effective in stroke prevention in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (AF)1. Importantly, these trials excluded patients who have AF in the setting of rheumatic heart disease (RHD). The INVICTUS trial, presented at European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022 and published at the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), is the largest randomized clinical trial conducted in patients with rheumatic heart disease, and the first to compare vitamin K antagonist therapy to rivaroxaban (a factor Xa inhibitor) in RHD-related AF. It showed that in these patients, VKA therapy led to a lower rate of cardiovascular events or death than rivaroxaban, without a higher rate of bleeding2.

1 DAY AGO