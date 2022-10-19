Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Norfolk, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
KETV.com
Nebraska mom details 2-month-old daughter's experience with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors encourage extra vigilance and get in touch with your pediatrician immediately if you notice a very young baby struggling to breathe. “We've got RSV coming out of our ears," said Hannah Brand, a pediatric nurse in Norfolk. Doctors in the Metro are also seeing a...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
albionnewsonline.com
Fire Department responds to field fire
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire approximately a mile east of Petersburg along Highway 32 in a field farmed by Adam Seier. A spark from a combine harvesting corn ignited dry material and the winds quickly spread the flames. Fortunately,...
albionnewsonline.com
Construction starts on new county ambulance garage
Construction began early this week on the new County Ambulance garage located southeast of Boone County Health Center. Half of the garage space will be shared by the BCHD Maintenance Department.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within his own ranks. Deputy Marla Schnell is […] The post Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
albionnewsonline.com
Two are arrested on drug charges
Boone County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two rural Albion residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a rural Albion home. Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, executed a search warrant at...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County teen accused of threatening school bus has preliminary hearing continued
NELIGH, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska teenager accused of making terroristic threats on a school bus had his preliminary hearing pushed back to November on Wednesday. 18-year-old Koda Fernau, of Clearwater, is facing a felony terroristic threat charge, in addition to two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace. The charges stem from alleged incidents on a Summerland Public Schools bus in September.
News Channel Nebraska
Admissibility of evidence discussed in case of mother accused of performing, concealing abortion
MADISON, Neb. – Attorneys discussed the admissibility of certain evidence the case of a northeast Nebraska woman accused of helping illegally terminate her daughter's pregnancy and concealing the fetus. The potential evidence was put in front of Judge Mark Johnson Tuesday morning in Madison County Court, with 41-year-old Jessica...
