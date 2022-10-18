The Montgomery County volleyball team wrapped up its regular season on Oct. 17 by having its annual Pink Out match against the Battle Spartans at Ballew & Snell Court. Proceeds of the match went towards the Eversmeyer family as Jessica, a teacher in the R-II district, is battling breast cancer. More than $4,000 was raised in the event. The Wildcats lost both varsity and junior varsity matches to the Spartans. THEO TATE PHOTOS.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO