MCHS volleyball vs. North Callaway at Class 2 districts
The Montgomery County volleyball team began its postseason on Oct. 20 with a three-game win (27-25, 25-18, 25-8) over North Callaway in a Class 2, District 6 quarterfinal match at Ballew & Snell Court. The Wildcats came back from a 6-0 deficit in the first game to advance to district semifinals against Tolton Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. MCHS improved to 11-13-2, surpassing last year's win total of 10. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
MCHS Volleyball Pink Out game
The Montgomery County volleyball team wrapped up its regular season on Oct. 17 by having its annual Pink Out match against the Battle Spartans at Ballew & Snell Court. Proceeds of the match went towards the Eversmeyer family as Jessica, a teacher in the R-II district, is battling breast cancer. More than $4,000 was raised in the event. The Wildcats lost both varsity and junior varsity matches to the Spartans. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
Montgomery City Elementary Family Fun Fest
Montgomery City Elementary School held its Fall Family Fun Fest on Oct. 13. The two-hour event had many activities such as ceramic painting, craft stations, two bounce houses and a hula hoop contest. THEO TATE PHOTOS. To purchase photo reprints, contact the Montgomery Standard at 573-564-2339.
Ron Richard
Carl Ronald “Ron” Richard, 75, of Hermann died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, surrounded by family. Carl Ronald Richard was born on October 30, 1946 to Charles Raymond Richard and Erma Eileen White Richard in Rock Island, Ill. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
