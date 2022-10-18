Read full article on original website
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef
Lil Baby has addressed the rumors that there’s a beef brewing between himself and Migos. The Atlanta rap star sat down for an interview with Posted on the Corner on Tuesday (October 18), where he set the record straight on his relationship with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. As Lil...
poemhunter.com
Earth Odyssey Poem by Lee Geoghegan
Sadly It has been ravaged, pilaged and made carelessly unclean. Oh the anguish of residing in this nightmarish dystopia. Blessed with the intellect and ingenuity to thrive,. Seems there's always another bill to juggle. Love and joy is all the people desire,. Not the soul wrenching agony of war,. Our...
poemhunter.com
Back Then Poem by Dakotah A. Nawlins
Live was freely when we still dreamed of our aim. It tasted better and higher. Spirit no human could tame. We were standing on the border of our promised land. They are made up of movies and songs. We gave our hearts out and poured some soul into them. It...
The FADER
Lil Baby rides out in his “Stand On It” video
Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he's in a celebratory mood in the "Stand On It" video. "Stand On It" charts Baby's rise from "Shootin' dice and selling weed" to a world of private jets and hero worship. There are shouts to friends as well as, if rumors are to be believed, a nod to some celebrity gossip. The "Stand On It" video skirts all that drama, instead showing the rapper riding dirt bikes around his hometown. Check it out above.
poemhunter.com
Dream Ball Poem by Deanna Samuels
Deep into scrubbing floors - maids whisper of a royal ball - hanging limply upon my frame. of riches not seen every day. giving a suddenness of transformation. but silk chemise embraced my skin. Handmaids wait in draped apartment. bidding ballgown would I wish to wear?. Without hesitation my answer...
themindsjournal.com
Will It Be Easy? Nope
Will it be worth it? Absolutely. "Is everything okay?" Yeah of course, why? Are you okay? No, please I don't know how to act or how others feel about me, I feel like I'm taking people's space up like I'm asking for too much. All I want is to feel like I'm loved like I'm not annoying. Please. I don't like this feeling, I hate me.
poemhunter.com
Keepsakes Poem by Kewayne Wadley
No matter what time of year. With no desire to stop or get off. To an exciting fear of heights. Summer no matter where we are.
poemhunter.com
How You Will See The Moon? Poem by Satish Verma
The death of the dancing sun. I will collect all the predators of the butterflies. and start removing the red spots.
poemhunter.com
I Love You Poem by mumtaz jahan Ansari
I don't know how much I love you. But I love you, I love you, I love you. If you compare my love with Sea, My love is deeper than that. If you compare my love with mountain, My love is greater and higher than that. If you compare my...
poemhunter.com
Sin On My Mind Poem by Ima Ryma
Prone to committing too much sin. Not as awful some sinners are. Most evil is just in my mind. Wrong, and I'm not to myself true. So less sin thoughts I need to do. I work on sinning self restraint. God knows I'll never be a saint.
poemhunter.com
Firefly Poem by Femipeadia Stories
Your body scents dispersed like the smooth sound of Camelia. Your passing by might not be recognized by passers by. But your brighting side must have been modified by firefly. I am the Firefly who will always illuminate your ways in noon day. Please, can you just call me my...
Opinion: The Narcissist's Love Bombing Can Feel Intoxicating
Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just knew the right person would appear, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.
poemhunter.com
No Rose Blooms Poem by Naveed Akram
The same venous trap of a failed expansion. I am a heavy-minded being, with hearts of plenty. To the wind, I cast lots, and smell of harm and airs. Of frivolity, the same soul argues and distorts. Truth is a vital sign for the traveller,. Flames burn, doses of fire,...
poemhunter.com
The 'real We' Poem by Jake Markington
Various styles with different religions. But the uniqueness in each among the kind remains still - that's what separates us as humans from humanoids.
poemhunter.com
Whining, Complaining Poem by Michael Hopkins
Note: I wrote this poem in the haiku style of poetry a few days ago and published it for the first time today, the 21st of October,2022. People do like to talk fearfully rather than take preventative action before a disaster happens.
poemhunter.com
Purple Pain Poem by Richard Jarboe
That black eye ain't going away. And singing 'bout purple pain. That black eye ain't going away.
Comments / 0