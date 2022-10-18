Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."
Looking at the Los Angeles Lakers performance over the last two seasons, it's hard to believe that they were the champions of the league in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, and they actually played like the best team in the world.
Yardbarker
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA
LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face
Patrick Beverley recently faced his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Los Angeles Lakers, his new squad. The controversial player lived some good moments with the Clips, but now he's all-in on helping the Purple and Gold compete and return to the playoffs again. Bev had a very...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason
The past year and a half has been a whirlwind for the Brooklyn Nets. In the span of a year, they lost James Harden for Ben Simmons (who missed that whole season), lost Kyrie Irving to New York City's vaccination laws, and got swept in the first round of the playoffs to a younger and less experienced Celtics team.
Yardbarker
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA star Nick Young feels life will be good for underfire Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook if he goes back to Oklahoma City Thunder — a franchise that gave the platform for him to join the pantheon of greats. It’s been a tumultuous season so far for the...
Yardbarker
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
Simmons ended his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the play will surely will win some fans for the guard. Ben Simmons definitely had a better outing with the Brooklyn Nets after fouling out in his debut game with the franchise. In their close 109-105 win against the Toronto Raptors, he also played a significant role that stands out over the numbers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique
James Harden has started off his season with the Philadelphia 76ers with a bang. Averaging about 33 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds for the first two games, Harden has been the standout player for the 76ers so far. Given that the team was more or less led by Joel...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
Comments / 0