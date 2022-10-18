Read full article on original website
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Discovered in the deep: the rainbow fish that’s born female and becomes male
Around the Maldives, between 40 and 70 metres (130-230ft) beneath the Indian Ocean, there are flickering shoals of brightly coloured, finger-length fish that never venture up to the coral reefs at the surface. The rose-veiled fairy wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) is one of many species that deep-diving scientists have found in...
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
A giant sunfish weighing more than 6,000 lbs is the biggest bony fish ever, researchers say
A 6,000-pound sunfish was discovered off the coast of Portugal last year – and scientists now say it is the heaviest bony fish in the world. Researchers with Atlantic Naturalist Association were studying stranded large animals in the Azores, a region of Portugal, when they found a giant sunfish dead and floating near Faial Island.The fish was weighed with a crane scale, by raising it with a forklift truck for a few minutes in order to allow the exact measurements to stabilize, the researchers write in their study, published in the Journal of Fish Biology last week. The scientists also...
France 24
Colombia breaks cocaine production record
Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. There was "an increase of 43 percent in the area planted with coca... from 143,000 hectares in...
World's oldest complete star map, lost for millennia, found inside medieval manuscript
Evidence points to the map being made by Hipparchus, the "father of scientific astronomy."
France 24
Europe joins the ‘white gold’ rush for lithium and faces an energy transition challenge
With the EU committed to making electric vehicles widely available by 2035, the demand for metals required to produce batteries, particularly lithium, is expected to explode. The market is currently dominated by a handful of countries, but Europe wants to join the club by exploiting its subsoil. Shortly before arriving...
Gizmodo
These Are the First Ever Images of a Black Lynx
A researcher in Canada has reported a discovery aptly timed for spooky season: a black-coated Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis). This appears to be the first recorded sighting of a lynx with this particular coloring. The encounter with the black lynx actually happened in August 2020, when Thomas Jung, a wildlife...
France 24
The dead with no names: Identifying the lost migrants of the Mediterranean
Thousands of men, women and children die trying to cross the Mediterranean every year. They leave from Libya, Tunisia, Algeria or Morocco in the hope of a better existence in Europe. This often ends in tragedy and the Mediterranean Sea being dubbed the world's largest open-air cemetery. FRANCE 24's Céline Schmitt, Armelle Exposito and Sarah Morris report.
France 24
Does Ugandan President Museveni really want to be the 'Karate Kid'? Nope.
Kenyan social media users have been circulating a video they say shows the president of neighbouring Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, making ridiculous martial arts moves. The video has been making the rounds since October 12. It turns out, however, that the video is actually a comedy sketch featuring an actor. If...
France 24
Welcome no more: Rohingya face backlash in Bangladesh
Kutupalong (Bangladesh) (AFP) – Rohingya refugee Noor Kamal found a sympathetic welcome in Bangladesh when he fled the soldiers rampaging through his village -- but five years later, the hostility he now faces has left him pondering a dangerous return home. Much has changed in the time since he...
France 24
HRW calls for sanctions on Ethiopia to protect civilians
Addis Ababa on Tuesday said it had captured three towns in the northern region, where fighting between pro-government forces and rebels has raged since August after a truce collapsed. International concern is growing for those caught in the crossfire, with the UN describing the situation as spiralling out of control...
France 24
Cough syrup deaths: Drugs made in India sparking safety concerns
India is awaiting more information from the World Health Organization on any links between an Indian-made cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, two Indian officials said on Thursday. The deaths of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world" that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa, as our team on the ground reports.
France 24
Chad declares state of emergency as flooding affects over a million people
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over flooding that is affecting more than a million people in the central African country. Floods are not uncommon during Chad's rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its southern regions. But this year the rains came early and were the heaviest in decades.
France 24
Shortages, inflation, cholera, security: Haiti protests continue amid numerous crises
Haiti has been grappling with food and fuel shortages, spiralling inflation and now an outbreak of cholera. US officials say they're in talks with international partners who are interested in playing a role in bringing the security situation under control. This comes after the country's Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued an appeal for help. We take a closer look.
