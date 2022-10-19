Read full article on original website
F1 practice: What time is the US Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 practice at United States GP as Red Bull locked in talks with FIA over cost cap...
Furious Red Bull boss Christian Horner is set to hold talks with F1 chiefs over the sport's controversial budget cap as he fights to clear his team's name after they were found to have been in 'minor breach' of the rules
Christian Horner, Red Bull's embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One's two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control on Thursday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of F1,...
Lewis Hamilton warns F1 over budget cap if Red Bull are not penalised heavily
Lewis Hamilton said: ‘Only having a slap on the wrist is not going to be great’ after Red Bull were deemed to have committed ‘minor’ breach of cap
lastwordonsports.com
Formula 1: US Grand Prix Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
F1 is back in Texas for the US Grand Prix. Both Max Verstappen and Red Bull look to make history at one of F1’s best tracks. While the Drivers’ Championship may be settled, there is still a lot to be excited about this weekend as Formula One returns to Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix.
SkySports
FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
F1 LIVE: Red Bull face the music at United States GP after budget cap breach
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit” - with the issue set to be the hot topic...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver says Red Bull cost cap breach 'brings up emotion' of controversial Max Verstappen title
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap has brought up "emotion" from agonisingly losing out in his 2021 world championship battle with Max Verstappen. Mercedes driver Hamilton was denied an eighth world championship in controversial circumstances as an unprecedented call by race director...
F1’s Ricciardo Dishes on Austin’s Vibe, Keeping Career in Perspective
As Formula One brings the glamour to Texas for the U.S. Grand Prix, one driver is ready to embrace local culture.
Autoweek.com
Formula 1 Teams Still Awaiting Penalties Decision for Red Bull's Budget Cap Breach
Teams under the F1 budget cap say there "must be consequences" for Red Bull after the dominant Formula 1 team was found to have breached the 2021 budget cap. McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says that it must first be clarified "whether someone spent too much on catering or whether they got a clear advantage in the performance of the car."
F1 qualifying: What time is US Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 qualifying as Lewis Hamilton targets pole position at the United States GPHowever, the big talking point...
'Two-time world champion and can't even grow a beard!': Daniel Ricciardo teases Max Verstappen over his lack of facial hair with Red Bull driver blaming his mom - as Aussie star sports new look for US Grand Prix
In what may be his last United States Grand Prix for a while, McLaren Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo is making his time count at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. At one of his favorite places on the Formula One calendar, Ricciardo invaded an interview recent World Champion Max Verstappen was doing with Sky Sports. The Aussie hugged the Dutchman from behind before offering congratulations on winning the title.
Lewis Hamilton finishes third in opening practice of the US Grand Prix as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz takes top spot ahead of double world champion Max Verstappen, while Charles Leclerc leads second session with grid trialling next year's tyres
Lewis Hamilton finished third in opening practice for the United States Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team have brought a number of upgrades to the Austin's Circuit of the Americas – and the British driver finished half-a-second off the pace. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took top spot ahead of double world...
F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc fastest in FP2 with Lewis Hamilton down in eighth at United States GP
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it...
SkySports
Japanese GP: FIA admits Suzuka recovery vehicle should not have been deployed after Pierre Gasly scare
The FIA has accepted it was wrong to deploy a recovery vehicle during the Japanese GP and admitted race control were unaware that Pierre Gasly wasn't behind the Safety Car when the decision was made. Gasly and several other drivers expressed their fury after the Frenchman narrowly avoided a collision...
mailplus.co.uk
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
France 24
