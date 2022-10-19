Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental

UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M.

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident and that they were playing with the guns, and that the one the Mandan man was holding accidentally fired and struck the Bismarck man.

The 19-year-old was charged with Reckless Endangerment and is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY: OCT. 19, 12:18 A.M.

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — A man has been hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bismarck on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, they received a call for a shooting in the 2200 block of East Divide Ave. at 6:06 p.m. Officers on the scene encountered a 23-year-old male shot in the abdomen.

The victim was alive and he was taken to a local hospital. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.

The BPD found the suspect, a 19-year-old male, at the scene and he was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

