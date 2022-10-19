Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
rmucolonials.com
Panthers Clip Colonials at Home
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team fell to Milwaukee at home by a score of 3-0. The Colonials overall record is now 8-15 (.348) during the 2022 season, and 1-10 (.090) in the Horizon League. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. Beginning the night, in the first set, the Colonials...
Week 10 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 10 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 10 scores for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 10 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 48, Manchester 14. Senate Athletic League. Rhodes vs. East Tech at Lonnie Burton Field ( cancelled ) Glenville 54, John Hay 0. Collinwood 14, John Adams...
Taking a drive? Go see these colorful places
Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state -- so if you're fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you're in luck.
3News' Maureen Kyle shares special message to dad, the legendary St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle, before his final game
CLEVELAND — It's the end of an era for one of Cleveland's most well-known institutions. For 40 years, St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle has taken the Wildcats football team to 11 state titles, two national championships and countless other accolades. Tomorrow -- Friday, Oct. 21 -- is the last...
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan scoops ice cream at Mason’s Creamery
CLEVELAND — This. Is. So. Cool. Fresh off his epic run with the Cleveland Guardians this season, outfielder Steven Kwan met fans while serving up some ice cream at Mason’s Creamery on Thursday night. Kwan is back in town after the Guardians finished the 2022 postseason Tuesday night...
Eat Mason’s ice cream with Guardians’ Steven Kwan Thursday
The Cleveland Guardians season is over, but there's always ice cream to help pull one out of this baseball depression.
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
wtae.com
Areas of Western Pennsylvania see first snowfall of the season
Some areas of Western Pennsylvania woke up to the first snowfall of the season Wednesday. Watch the video above for more on Wednesday's wintry wake-up call. Photos from along I-79 near Grove City and Slippery Rock showed the wintry conditions. In Portersville, snow was seen sticking mainly to grassy areas.
cleveland19.com
Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night. It’s unclear...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Beacon
Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!
The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
cleveland19.com
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
This 19-acre Franklin Park estate is for sale for $5M - photos
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A 19-acre property is currently for sale in Franklin Park. The property, located at 1635 Pegher Lane, includes a six-acre private lake in addition to a 10,000-square-foot timber-framed home. The property is listed with Gina Giampietro of RE/MAX Select Realty for $4,999,900. The home was...
North High Brewing Has Closed its Beachwood Location
COhatch remains open, but the brewery is now an event space
