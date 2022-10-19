ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

rmucolonials.com

Panthers Clip Colonials at Home

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team fell to Milwaukee at home by a score of 3-0. The Colonials overall record is now 8-15 (.348) during the 2022 season, and 1-10 (.090) in the Horizon League. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. Beginning the night, in the first set, the Colonials...
MOON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Areas of Western Pennsylvania see first snowfall of the season

Some areas of Western Pennsylvania woke up to the first snowfall of the season Wednesday. Watch the video above for more on Wednesday's wintry wake-up call. Photos from along I-79 near Grove City and Slippery Rock showed the wintry conditions. In Portersville, snow was seen sticking mainly to grassy areas.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
cleveland19.com

Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night. It’s unclear...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Beacon

Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!

The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
ERIE, PA

