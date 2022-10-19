Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns fall to Portland Trail Blazers in overtime
PORTLAND — Phoenix had a chance to end it in regulation. The Suns had to chance to close out the Blazers in overtime, but didn't. On a night Damian Lillard goes for 41 points and had a sellout crowd rocking, Phoenix still had an opportunity to force a second overtime, but squandered two chances to do so in Friday night's 113-111 loss at Moda Center.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
De’Aaron Fox on Kings turnover struggles, celebrates John Wall playing in the NBA again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s practice, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox discusses the problems that plagued his team in the season opening loss to Portland, his eight turnovers in that game, looking ahead to Saturday’s contest against the LA Clippers and seeing fellow Kentucky Wildcat John Wall playing in the NBA again.
Lakers Interested in Signing Moe Harkless
Harkless, 29, is 6-foot-7 and has been on the move quite a bit already his season. He was acquired by the Hawks in a trade with the Kings, along with Justin Holiday, for Kevin Huerter in July. He was then traded to the Thunder, and then the Rockets, before being waived.
KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup
Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starters for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup
Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0...
Report: Lakers work out, meet with veteran win Moe Harkless
Sitting in Crypto.com Arena last night, watching the Lakers fall to the Clippers, two things were glaringly obvious. The first would have been clear to anyone watching the game in person or on any screen — the Lakers couldn’t hit a shot. That’s been well covered. What...
Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers
It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
KZ Okpala on Sacramento Kings defensive lapses, trying to limit fouls
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward KZ Okpala talks about the lessons learned in the season opening loss to the Trail Blazers, battling foul trouble, defending elite players, looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with the LA Clippers and his communication with head coach Mike Brown.
Portland takes on conference foe Phoenix
Phoenix Suns (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Portland in Western Conference action Friday. Portland went 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play last season....
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
