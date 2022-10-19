ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Interested in Signing Moe Harkless

Harkless, 29, is 6-foot-7 and has been on the move quite a bit already his season. He was acquired by the Hawks in a trade with the Kings, along with Justin Holiday, for Kevin Huerter in July. He was then traded to the Thunder, and then the Rockets, before being waived.
KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup

Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0...
Report: Lakers work out, meet with veteran win Moe Harkless

Sitting in Crypto.com Arena last night, watching the Lakers fall to the Clippers, two things were glaringly obvious. The first would have been clear to anyone watching the game in person or on any screen — the Lakers couldn’t hit a shot. That’s been well covered. What...
Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers

It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
Portland takes on conference foe Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Portland in Western Conference action Friday. Portland went 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play last season....
