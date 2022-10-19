ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shiftedmag.com

How to Ensure your Children get a Good Nights Sleep

Children need to sleep because it helps their bodies and minds to recover from a hard day, especially during the school year. Everyone has occasional sleep issues, but if your child consistently struggles to obtain a decent night’s sleep, there are things you can do to help. Only half...
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
rsvplive.ie

I tried Profhilo for the first time - and I'm converted for life

I’m lucky enough to have pretty good skin, but in the past few years I’ve noticed it’s started to lose a bit of its radiance and plumpness. I’ve spent a fortune on expensive creams, serums, chemical peels and treatments like microdermabrasion, with pretty unimpressive results. I...
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
Medical News Today

Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
studyfinds.org

Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals

VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
themindsjournal.com

You Learn A lot About A Person When You See How They Treat You

You learn a lot about a person when you see how they treat you when you aren’t on good terms. I'm a huge fan of who I'm becoming. she's good, she's happy, and she's trying to do great things. I like her. - @jennaaclaire Personality Quotes, jennaaclaire Quotes.
MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
cohaitungchi.com

7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week

If you’ve been looking for an effective way to kick start your weight loss goals and you got stuck on where to start, this easy-to-follow cucumber diet may be ideal for you!. You are reading: 7 day cucumber diet plan | 7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week.
TheConversationAU

Is tracking your sleep a good idea?

If you have trouble falling asleep or getting a good night’s sleep, it seems intuitive to work harder to solve the problem by using some of the sleep apps, bracelets and other devices that have become increasingly popular. But could this common practice of self-monitoring your sleep result in a sleep paradox, where instead of fixing the problem we create patterns of stress and arousal that exacerbate it? Read more: What is brown noise? Can this latest TikTok trend really help you sleep? ...
shefinds

3 Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Change Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

When you first bought your iPhone it worked as fast as lightening. You could load pages in mere seconds and never had to wait longer than a few short minutes to enjoy an app you downloaded. But it may feel like those days are a distant memory — because your phone is as slow as honey these days. So, what’s the actual problem? Do you need a brand new battery, or worse, a whole new phone? Before you go to (expensive) extremes, try changing a few iPhone settings that are known as battery drainers. These are the three settings iPhone experts say you should change immediately because they drain your battery.
MedicalXpress

Exercise can modify fat tissue in ways that improve health—even without weight loss

Exercise is one of the first strategies used to treat obesity-related health problems like type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular disease, but scientists don't understand exactly how it works to improve metabolic health. To that end, University of Michigan researchers examined the effects of three months of exercise on people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy