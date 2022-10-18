HARRISBURG – In response to the Chester County Board of Elections agreeing to use improved mail-in ballot drop box policies, York County Rep. Seth Grove, Chairman of the House State Government Committee, believes the entire Commonwealth should replicate similar actions. He said the increased security measures will ensure each voter only turns in his or her ballot. The measures include commitment that drop boxes will always be manned, will have specified hours of availability rather than being open 24-7, and will include video surveillance for every drop box. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Mahon, who oversaw the court case resulting from video footage showing countless people returning more than one, often multiple, mail-in ballots, was quoted as saying the process in the county should “be the best in the Commonwealth.” With these new measures in place, he is correct. Grove added it is frustrating more counties don’t have these measures in place. They very well could, but Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the Voting Rights Protection Act, which included drop box policies now being put into effect in Chester County. Grove added if Gov. Wolf hadn’t wielded his veto pen, all PA voters would have the same safety measures afforded to only Chester County voters.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO