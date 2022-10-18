ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

City of Reading Blighted Property Review Committee Meeting 10-20-22

The City of Reading’s Blighted Property Review Committee held a meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-20-22

The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on October 20th, 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Chester County Secures Drop Boxes, State Should Follow Suit

HARRISBURG – In response to the Chester County Board of Elections agreeing to use improved mail-in ballot drop box policies, York County Rep. Seth Grove, Chairman of the House State Government Committee, believes the entire Commonwealth should replicate similar actions. He said the increased security measures will ensure each voter only turns in his or her ballot. The measures include commitment that drop boxes will always be manned, will have specified hours of availability rather than being open 24-7, and will include video surveillance for every drop box. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Mahon, who oversaw the court case resulting from video footage showing countless people returning more than one, often multiple, mail-in ballots, was quoted as saying the process in the county should “be the best in the Commonwealth.” With these new measures in place, he is correct. Grove added it is frustrating more counties don’t have these measures in place. They very well could, but Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the Voting Rights Protection Act, which included drop box policies now being put into effect in Chester County. Grove added if Gov. Wolf hadn’t wielded his veto pen, all PA voters would have the same safety measures afforded to only Chester County voters.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster City Police ride-along program seeing positive results

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pairing treatment providers with Lancaster County Police is the idea behind a new ride-along partnership that started back in September. Since that program started, Chris Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, says that they have started a brand new program in Lancaster City.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Community Leaders Decry Local ‘Vicious,’ Violent Acts

POTTSTOWN PA – In a joint statement issued Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022), two community leaders mentioned this week’s shooting deaths of Pottsgrove schools’ students in downtown Pottstown as an example of “violence that has senselessly plagued our community.” They called for residents to “rally around these vicious acts” in ways that address the root causes of local violence.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WHYY

Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History

Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires

Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

For 20 years, Berks County Parrot Head Club Phlocks to Highway

The Berks County Parrot Head Club is about philanthropy and fun. But it also gives back to the environment with a twice-yearly cleanup of the Brandy Lorah Cahill memorial stretch of Route 222 from the Penn Avenue exit to the 724 exit. As the club celebrates its 20th anniversary, sixteen...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

