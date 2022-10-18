Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
bctv.org
City of Reading Blighted Property Review Committee Meeting 10-20-22
The City of Reading’s Blighted Property Review Committee held a meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-20-22
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on October 20th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
wdac.com
Chester County Secures Drop Boxes, State Should Follow Suit
HARRISBURG – In response to the Chester County Board of Elections agreeing to use improved mail-in ballot drop box policies, York County Rep. Seth Grove, Chairman of the House State Government Committee, believes the entire Commonwealth should replicate similar actions. He said the increased security measures will ensure each voter only turns in his or her ballot. The measures include commitment that drop boxes will always be manned, will have specified hours of availability rather than being open 24-7, and will include video surveillance for every drop box. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge William Mahon, who oversaw the court case resulting from video footage showing countless people returning more than one, often multiple, mail-in ballots, was quoted as saying the process in the county should “be the best in the Commonwealth.” With these new measures in place, he is correct. Grove added it is frustrating more counties don’t have these measures in place. They very well could, but Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the Voting Rights Protection Act, which included drop box policies now being put into effect in Chester County. Grove added if Gov. Wolf hadn’t wielded his veto pen, all PA voters would have the same safety measures afforded to only Chester County voters.
abc27.com
Lancaster City Police ride-along program seeing positive results
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pairing treatment providers with Lancaster County Police is the idea behind a new ride-along partnership that started back in September. Since that program started, Chris Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, says that they have started a brand new program in Lancaster City.
Jury Finds Montgomery Township Underpaid for a Family’s 50 Acres in 2010; Judgment Could Reach $7.5 Million
A jury has finally made the Zehr family whole for the 50-acre tract of land that was purchased by Montgomery Township in a 2010 eminent domain expropriation arrangement. Jon Campisi did the deed in bringing this story to the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. The township takeover of the property was justified at...
bctv.org
United Way of Berks County Receives Special Gift from Carpenter Technology Group
United Way of Berks County announced it was a recipient of a special gift from Carpenter Technology’s Hot Strip Mill (HSM) Commissioning Team at its Reading, PA facility through the company’s annual Impact Awards. The Impact Awards honor teams from across the Company who have accomplished notable achievements...
sanatogapost.com
Community Leaders Decry Local ‘Vicious,’ Violent Acts
POTTSTOWN PA – In a joint statement issued Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022), two community leaders mentioned this week’s shooting deaths of Pottsgrove schools’ students in downtown Pottstown as an example of “violence that has senselessly plagued our community.” They called for residents to “rally around these vicious acts” in ways that address the root causes of local violence.
Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History
Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders. The Moser Farm occupies nearly 80...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
lebtown.com
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
bctv.org
Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at ARL of Berks County
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and...
bctv.org
For 20 years, Berks County Parrot Head Club Phlocks to Highway
The Berks County Parrot Head Club is about philanthropy and fun. But it also gives back to the environment with a twice-yearly cleanup of the Brandy Lorah Cahill memorial stretch of Route 222 from the Penn Avenue exit to the 724 exit. As the club celebrates its 20th anniversary, sixteen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
Comments / 0