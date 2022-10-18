ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bctv.org

City of Reading Blighted Property Review Committee Meeting 10-20-22

The City of Reading's Blighted Property Review Committee held a meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-20-22

The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on October 20th, 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History

Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
bctv.org

For 20 years, Berks County Parrot Head Club Phlocks to Highway

The Berks County Parrot Head Club is about philanthropy and fun. But it also gives back to the environment with a twice-yearly cleanup of the Brandy Lorah Cahill memorial stretch of Route 222 from the Penn Avenue exit to the 724 exit. As the club celebrates its 20th anniversary, sixteen...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading and Reutlingen: Sister Cities 10-20-22

District 5 Councilwoman Donna Reed is joined by former mayor Tom McMahon and Natalie Truck, a lawyer from Reutlingen, Germany, about the relationship between the two sister cities, on In Your District. From the program: In Your District – City of Reading MAC.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Dance for Wellness 10-18-22

Join in a Dance for Wellness class (designed for older adults) with Jessica Warchal-King and two students on Greater Reading Area Dance Exchange (G.R.A.D.E.)
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
bctv.org

72nd Holiday Fine Art and Craft Festival 10-19-22

On this episode of Your Berks Craftsman, members of the Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen, Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, preview their 72nd Holiday Fine Art and Craft Festival, happening on Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30 at Kutztown University’s O’Pake Fieldhouse. With show Chair Steven Hunter. Hosted by Kay Bennecoff.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 4 – Daniel

Here is my thesis. If you give it a chance, Reading will show you that “its people” is not the only way to answer: what do you love most about your city?. Marvel Ranch. Breakfast. While eating one of the restaurant’s famous “mini messes’ Tom, a graduate of an ivy league school shares his wisdom on the economic benefits of gentrification. The light that floods from the restaurant’s tall windows falls directly on Kori. “I have decided to move,” Kori says. “To either Philadelphia or New York.” Kori is a recent Reading High graduate who dreams of a world where people are driven by passion. “I wanna register for classes at a big university. And I wanna find a mentor. I feel like I have learned all I can learn from people here.”
READING, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner trying to locate Reading man's relatives

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin. Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked...
READING, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

