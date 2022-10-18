Read full article on original website
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
bctv.org
City of Reading Blighted Property Review Committee Meeting 10-20-22
The City of Reading’s Blighted Property Review Committee held a meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 10-20-22
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on October 20th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
United Way of Berks County Receives Special Gift from Carpenter Technology Group
United Way of Berks County announced it was a recipient of a special gift from Carpenter Technology’s Hot Strip Mill (HSM) Commissioning Team at its Reading, PA facility through the company’s annual Impact Awards. The Impact Awards honor teams from across the Company who have accomplished notable achievements...
'Someone is going to end up dying' — chaos at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Services Center
Philadelphia City Council heard dramatic testimony Thursday about chaotic conditions caused by overcrowding at the Juvenile Justice Services Center. Council is now calling on the state to step in and remedy the increasingly dangerous situation.
Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History
Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
Salvation Army Reading hosts annual Angel Tree program sign-up
The Salvation Army Reading Corps is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree Program until October 31, 2022. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and younger in Berks County each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an Angel,...
bctv.org
For 20 years, Berks County Parrot Head Club Phlocks to Highway
The Berks County Parrot Head Club is about philanthropy and fun. But it also gives back to the environment with a twice-yearly cleanup of the Brandy Lorah Cahill memorial stretch of Route 222 from the Penn Avenue exit to the 724 exit. As the club celebrates its 20th anniversary, sixteen...
bctv.org
Reading and Reutlingen: Sister Cities 10-20-22
District 5 Councilwoman Donna Reed is joined by former mayor Tom McMahon and Natalie Truck, a lawyer from Reutlingen, Germany, about the relationship between the two sister cities, on In Your District. From the program: In Your District – City of Reading MAC.
bctv.org
Dance for Wellness 10-18-22
Join in a Dance for Wellness class (designed for older adults) with Jessica Warchal-King and two students on Greater Reading Area Dance Exchange (G.R.A.D.E.) Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community -...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report
Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ. The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports. An unnamed source said the board would vote...
Dance Studio in Chester County Expanding to Welcome More Dancers, More Opportunities
Students at the Chesco Dance Center.Image via Chester County Press. When owner Kellie Gwaltney-Greer of the Avondale-based Chesco Dance Center opened it 2009, she was never expecting the leaps and bounds that it would grow over the years as she welcomes participants for the 14th season of dance classes, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press.
bctv.org
Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at ARL of Berks County
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and...
bctv.org
72nd Holiday Fine Art and Craft Festival 10-19-22
On this episode of Your Berks Craftsman, members of the Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen, Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, preview their 72nd Holiday Fine Art and Craft Festival, happening on Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30 at Kutztown University’s O’Pake Fieldhouse. With show Chair Steven Hunter. Hosted by Kay Bennecoff.
bctv.org
Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 4 – Daniel
Here is my thesis. If you give it a chance, Reading will show you that “its people” is not the only way to answer: what do you love most about your city?. Marvel Ranch. Breakfast. While eating one of the restaurant’s famous “mini messes’ Tom, a graduate of an ivy league school shares his wisdom on the economic benefits of gentrification. The light that floods from the restaurant’s tall windows falls directly on Kori. “I have decided to move,” Kori says. “To either Philadelphia or New York.” Kori is a recent Reading High graduate who dreams of a world where people are driven by passion. “I wanna register for classes at a big university. And I wanna find a mentor. I feel like I have learned all I can learn from people here.”
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
Halloween trick-or-treat hours announced by city of Reading
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are...
Community Rallies Around Injured Berks County Student Athlete
Noah Martinez, a Muhlenberg High School student and goalie of the soccer team, brought his A-game to the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18. But just as the teen was going in for a save, Noah hit his jaw — breaking the bone into four pieces and badly damaging several of his teeth.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner trying to locate Reading man's relatives
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin. Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked...
abc27.com
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
