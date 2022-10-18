Here is my thesis. If you give it a chance, Reading will show you that “its people” is not the only way to answer: what do you love most about your city?. Marvel Ranch. Breakfast. While eating one of the restaurant’s famous “mini messes’ Tom, a graduate of an ivy league school shares his wisdom on the economic benefits of gentrification. The light that floods from the restaurant’s tall windows falls directly on Kori. “I have decided to move,” Kori says. “To either Philadelphia or New York.” Kori is a recent Reading High graduate who dreams of a world where people are driven by passion. “I wanna register for classes at a big university. And I wanna find a mentor. I feel like I have learned all I can learn from people here.”

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO