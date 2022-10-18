ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery

Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Quick Quack Car Wash

Quackenstein’s Car Wash Halloween event! From October 21st-23rd and 28th-30th, Quick Quack Car Wash is having an event and celebrate Halloween with them with spooky themed car wash. There are over 30 locations in Sacramento, so come on down. dontdrivedirty.com/count-quackulas-car-wash-2022/
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman in Sacramento: Here’s a look at road closures, what to expect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman California is only a few days away, and the triathlon draws athletes from around the world to Sacramento. Around 4,000 athletes are expected to descend on Sacramento this weekend for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The event is taking place after a deluge of rain last year led to the race’s cancellation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

How one Bay Area rapper is giving back

VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race

SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday morning. The scene is along Stacy Avenue, between Stockton Boulevard and Highway 99.Deputies at the scene said it appears some sort of domestic dispute preceded the crash. An ambulance was at the scene tending to some people, but their injuries looked to be minor. No other details have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)

Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Journey bringing tour to Stockton with special guest Toto

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour to Stockton.  The rock band will be joined by Toto as special guests at the Stockton Arena on April 19, 2023. The Stockton tour stop is one of many shows Journey added. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Ghost Tour" in Old Sacramento sells out ahead of Halloween

SACRAMENTO — Old Sacramento is getting into the Halloween spirit with the Ghost Tour.The area dates back to the Gold Rush days, but its history is tarnished with some dark and disturbing stories.It is said that people who died of natural causes haunt the town to this day.This is why the Sacramento Museum is hosting Ghost Tours this month."People love it. It sells out every year," said a museum representative.Over the years, people have reported a number of haunted hot spots in Old Sacramento. "There's supposed to be the ghost of Mr. Dingley that haunts his establishment," said a representative Another supernatural scene is on 2nd street, where the old opera house once stood.Also, a trio of ghosts has been spotted in the old Vernon-Brannan boardinghouse, where a museum worker says there are ghosts on each floor.Even if the ghosts aren't real, the tour gives a great opportunity for people to learn about Old Sacramento.Tickets for this month's Ghost Tour have sold out.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use.  The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses.  “It’s a great […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday

The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy