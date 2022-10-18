Read full article on original website
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery
Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
Quick Quack Car Wash
Quackenstein’s Car Wash Halloween event! From October 21st-23rd and 28th-30th, Quick Quack Car Wash is having an event and celebrate Halloween with them with spooky themed car wash. There are over 30 locations in Sacramento, so come on down. dontdrivedirty.com/count-quackulas-car-wash-2022/
Ironman in Sacramento: Here’s a look at road closures, what to expect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman California is only a few days away, and the triathlon draws athletes from around the world to Sacramento. Around 4,000 athletes are expected to descend on Sacramento this weekend for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The event is taking place after a deluge of rain last year led to the race’s cancellation.
How one Bay Area rapper is giving back
VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
SUV crashes into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday morning. The scene is along Stacy Avenue, between Stockton Boulevard and Highway 99.Deputies at the scene said it appears some sort of domestic dispute preceded the crash. An ambulance was at the scene tending to some people, but their injuries looked to be minor. No other details have been released.
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly.
Journey bringing tour to Stockton with special guest Toto
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour to Stockton. The rock band will be joined by Toto as special guests at the Stockton Arena on April 19, 2023. The Stockton tour stop is one of many shows Journey added. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers […]
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
VIDEO: He once was homeless. Now he is a captain with the Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento Fire Captain Richard Alamo didn’t grow up with a stable and secure family. “So, to me, I feel like the Sacramento Fire Department adopted me,” he said. Born in East Los Angeles, Alamo was raised by his grandmother. Money was tight, and at times the two experienced homelessness.
"Ghost Tour" in Old Sacramento sells out ahead of Halloween
SACRAMENTO — Old Sacramento is getting into the Halloween spirit with the Ghost Tour.The area dates back to the Gold Rush days, but its history is tarnished with some dark and disturbing stories.It is said that people who died of natural causes haunt the town to this day.This is why the Sacramento Museum is hosting Ghost Tours this month."People love it. It sells out every year," said a museum representative.Over the years, people have reported a number of haunted hot spots in Old Sacramento. "There's supposed to be the ghost of Mr. Dingley that haunts his establishment," said a representative Another supernatural scene is on 2nd street, where the old opera house once stood.Also, a trio of ghosts has been spotted in the old Vernon-Brannan boardinghouse, where a museum worker says there are ghosts on each floor.Even if the ghosts aren't real, the tour gives a great opportunity for people to learn about Old Sacramento.Tickets for this month's Ghost Tour have sold out.
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
Man shot and killed outside Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento
A man was shot and killed as he arrived at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. The victim had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot as he stood by his car before he ever got inside. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Sacramento police are holding a ‘gun buyback’ event this weekend. Here’s how it works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are hoping to get more guns off the streets by holding a “gun buyback” event on Saturday. The department will buy the unwanted, unloaded firearms from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd.
Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday
The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
