Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Matthew Perry ‘Really Grateful’ to ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston for Helping His Recovery (VIDEO)
They were Friends onscreen and off. Matthew Perry says that Jennifer Aniston, one of his costars from the 2000s-era NBC comedy, confronted him about his drinking and then supported him during his recovery. Perry opens up about his struggled with drugs and alcohol — and his friendship with Aniston —...
15 Hilarious "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Tweets That Show How Chaotic This Season Is So Far
Jury is still out as to who will be the next evolution of Jessica and Shaina.
Clayton News Daily
Sophia Grace, YouTuber and Former 'Ellen' Star, Announces She's Pregnant
Grace—a former child star who first rose to fame after singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was only eight years old—shared the news that she is pregnant with her first child via her YouTube channel earlier today. The YouTuber, now 19, shared...
Comments / 0