Read full article on original website
Related
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Clayton News Daily
'Virgin River' Actor Dances Amid the Breathtaking Scenery in Behind-the-Scenes Video
The cast of Netflix's hit drama series Virgin River is currently well into filming the upcoming fifth season, but it looks like they're still in great spirits. Cast member Martin Henderson, who plays main character Jack Sheridan, shared a behind-the-scenes look at what he does in his downtime while working on the beautiful set of the series.
Clayton News Daily
'Black Adam' wins a star-powered box office weekend
Who says movie stars no longer matter in Hollywood?. Theaters and box offices got a much-needed boost this weekend thanks to superhero flick "Black Adam" and romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" — two films led by big stars. Let's start with the winner of the weekend: "Black Adam." The...
Clayton News Daily
Matthew Perry ‘Really Grateful’ to ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston for Helping His Recovery (VIDEO)
They were Friends onscreen and off. Matthew Perry says that Jennifer Aniston, one of his costars from the 2000s-era NBC comedy, confronted him about his drinking and then supported him during his recovery. Perry opens up about his struggled with drugs and alcohol — and his friendship with Aniston —...
Clayton News Daily
Start your week smart: China, Hurricane Roslyn, Boris Johnson, Red Bull, Jan. 6
The 2022 midterm elections are now just weeks away, and with control of both chambers of Congress and dozens of governorships, secretaries of state and attorneys general posts on the line, it's important to know both how and when to vote in your state. To help you plan your vote, CNN has gathered the deadlines for early in-person voting, absentee/mail-in voting and for voter registration in each of the 50 states leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Clayton News Daily
Sophia Grace, YouTuber and Former 'Ellen' Star, Announces She's Pregnant
Grace—a former child star who first rose to fame after singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was only eight years old—shared the news that she is pregnant with her first child via her YouTube channel earlier today. The YouTuber, now 19, shared...
Comments / 0