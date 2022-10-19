Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong runs unopposed for city auditor
Jenny Wong is running unopposed for reelection as Berkeley’s city auditor. Wong wants to continue the work that she started in her previous term and plans to conduct audits of houselessness, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board and staff retention in city government. As auditor, Wong said her mission is to...
Daily Californian
‘Housing as a human right’: Vanessa Danielle Marrero Runs for Berkeley Rent Board
Vanessa Marrero, a member of the Right to Housing Slate for Rent Board, is running for the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board in the upcoming midterm elections. As a longtime Berkeley resident who has seen the direct impacts of housing discrimination, Marrero is running on the platform of “housing as a human right.” She said she aims to increase accessible housing, create greener buildings and prioritize tenant voices.
Daily Californian
Police Accountability Board vice chair Nathan Mizell runs for rent board
Berkeley Police Accountability Board vice chair Nathan Mizell is running for the city’s Rent Stabilization Board. A UC Berkeley alumnus, Mizell is running on several platforms: increased accessibility, tenant protections, affordable housing and green energy investment. Mizell has served as an original advocate of BerkDOT, a proposal to create a department of transportation in Berkeley that manages traffic enforcement and transportation policy.
Daily Californian
Wendy Saenz Hood runs for Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board
Wendy Saenz Hood, a former landlord and current tenant in Berkeley, is running to be a commissioner on the city’s Rent Stabilization Board. Saenz Hood — who prefers the terms “renter” and “housing provider” to “tenant” and “landlord” — said her perspective from both sides of the renting relationship would be a valuable addition to the board. Her platform includes a “holistic” approach to solve what she sees as Berkeley’s biggest housing problems: housing affordability and availability.
Daily Californian
Grassroots organizer Negeene Mosaed runs for Berkeley rent board
Grassroots organizer and physical therapist Negeene Mosaed is running with the Right to Housing Slate for the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Witnessing firsthand the effects that housing insecurity had on her patients sparked Mosaed’s interest in advocating for rent control and tenant protection laws. She has been fielding calls as a committee member of the Berkeley Tenants Union, assisting tenants — including UC Berkeley students — with landlord and eviction issues.
Daily Californian
'We are failing too many': Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos runs for Berkeley school board
Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos, a Berkeley Unified School District parent and former teacher, is running for a seat on the district’s school board. Guerreiro Ramos — who currently serves as co-director of a Berkeley-based tutoring company called Classroom Matters — is campaigning on a message of transparency, equity and individual support for students and families, with a focus on those at the margins of the education system.
Daily Californian
‘Chilling of free speech’: Recommendations to qualify department statements criticized by faculty
A UC Berkeley workgroup released a draft report detailing its recommendations on how departments should issue and attribute political statements, drawing criticism from the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, as a “chilling of free speech.”. The draft report, released in May by the Joint Senate-Administration Workgroup on the Role...
Daily Californian
Nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center announce 5-day strike
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, or ABSMC, in Oakland and Berkeley recently issued a notice to Sutter Health announcing they would be striking from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 because of “persistent patient care issues,” according to an Oct. 18 press release from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumna Katherine Newman appointed as provost of UC
UC Berkeley alumna Katherine Newman was appointed as the provost of the University of California. Newman received undergraduate degrees in philosophy and sociology at UC San Diego and her doctorate degree in anthropology at UC Berkeley, where she studied at campus’s language-behavior research laboratory. Shortly after graduating, Newman’s doctoral dissertation led her to start teaching at the newly formed jurisprudence and social policy program in the Berkeley School of Law.
Daily Californian
Berkeley pilots paid visitor parking program on Southside
Starting Oct. 17, visitors of certain Southside blocks are expected to pay for up to eight hours of parking as part of a pilot program launched by the city of Berkeley to improve parking conditions within residential areas. Included in a grant-funded study called goBerkeley SmartSpace, the program aims to...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley Iranian students call for campus recognition, support amid international protests
More than three weeks after a vigil held by the local Iranian community for Mahsa Amini, Iranian students persist in asking for direct support from UC Berkeley as protests continue to escalate around the world. During the Sept. 23 demonstration, community members set up tables lined with candles, flowers and...
Daily Californian
Train fatally strikes person near intersection of Carleton, 7th streets
A person was fatally struck by a Union Pacific train in West Berkeley at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson Robynn Tysver. Tysver said the incident occurred near the intersection of Carleton Street and 7th Street and that the train crew was not injured. According to a Nixle alert from the Berkeley Police Department, some intersections nearby may be blocked until the train can be moved.
Daily Californian
Adventures of a girl getting lost on BART
It’s 5 pm on a Sunday night. The Sunday “scaries” are kicking in. A new week is about to begin. Up until this point, I was cruising on a chill wave to Monday – until I decided that I desired a spontaneous adventure. After discovering my...
Daily Californian
Maxim Vengerov, Polina Osetinskaya illuminate Zellerbach Hall with effervescent, elegant performance
Under the dimmed lights of Zellerbach Hall, a solo piano sat center stage, encapsulated by a soft, fervent ambience. An inviting yet spacious venue welcomed violin virtuoso Maxim Vengerov and internationally acclaimed pianist Polina Osetinskaya, their stage presence warming the halls. Adorned in a blue suit and black dress with bell-shaped sleeves, respectively, Vengerov and Osetinskaya made their way on stage as fans clapped thunderously, welcoming back the performers for their first Berkeley show in more than 15 years.
Daily Californian
Cal seeks to bounce back at Stanford Intercollegiate
Consecutive competitions in short time spans are always brutal and are bound to take a toll on any team, regardless of sport. The Bears underwent a week with back-to-back matches to close September and open October, coming away with mild performances and clear room for improvement. Following a two-week hiatus from competition, the Bears will return to the golf course from Oct. 21 to 23 to play at the Stanford Intercollegiate.
Daily Californian
Hey, Cal football: Let’s get down to business
Even the most unaware UC Berkeley student knows that Cal football isn’t spectacular. In fact, I think we all know the team is quite literally the antithesis of talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not-ever-been-done-before. But somehow the last couple of weeks have...
