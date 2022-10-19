What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO