This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
KCRG.com
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
Cedar Rapids, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedar Rapids. The Oskaloosa High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 21, 2022, 14:45:00. The Linn-Mar High School football team will have a game with Prairie High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
UNI Rounds Out Star-Studded 2023 Class with Newest Commit
After Coach Ben Jacobson landed two stellar, out-of-state commitments to UNI's 2023 recruiting class, it only makes sense to keep the trend going -- this time with a versatile 6'8 forward from Chicago, Illinois. As he announced on Twitter and Instagram today, Wes Rubin out of Simeon High School in...
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
NE Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer
What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids
If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
UNI Faces Juggernaut MSU Offense, Can They Stop Jason Shelley?
On Saturday at 4 PM in Cedar Falls, the UNI Panthers will return to their Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule, taking on another team that has had a disappointing start to their season -- Missouri State. The Bears started the season ranked in the top five of the FCS Stats...
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]
A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
