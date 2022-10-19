ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding

It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UNI Rounds Out Star-Studded 2023 Class with Newest Commit

After Coach Ben Jacobson landed two stellar, out-of-state commitments to UNI's 2023 recruiting class, it only makes sense to keep the trend going -- this time with a versatile 6'8 forward from Chicago, Illinois. As he announced on Twitter and Instagram today, Wes Rubin out of Simeon High School in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?

More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
WATERLOO, IA
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner

CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
CRESCO, IA
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season

Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
WATERLOO, IA
NE Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer

What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
IOWA STATE
A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]

There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
IOWA STATE
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids

These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
ANAMOSA, IA
Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]

A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
