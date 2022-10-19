Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
Recycling Today
Cirba Solutions receives $75 million grant to boost LIB recycling capacity
Cirba Solutions will receive approximately $75 million in federal funds to expand critical mineral upgrading assets at its lithium-ion battery (LIB) processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio, as part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The funding, announced by the Department of Energy (DOE), is the first phase of...
Recycling Today
Trash Warrior plans for growth with $8M investment
A passion in environmental sciences and economics prompted Lily Shen to develop Trash Warrior in 2019 as a solution for waste management collection challenges in her hometown of San Francisco. The tech-enabled full-service waste management platform helps business-to-business (B2B) customers connect with providers that can offer waste removal and dumpster rental services on demand.
Allison Transmission Recognized as Supplier of the Year by Idealease
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission is honored to announce that the company has been named Supplier of the Year by Idealease, a premier commercial truck lease and rental company in North America, with over 45,000 trucks, tractors and trailers in their fleet. The award, which Allison also received in 2018, was recently announced at the Idealease 40th Annual Meeting.
freightwaves.com
Serving, giving and testing with Trucking Clicks — Taking the Hire Road
With the job market still unpredictable, hiring has still proven to be a challenge for many industries, including trucking. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt, companies have found other ways to navigate driver recruiting and retention efforts, including new approaches to marketing. “There are more driver recruitment...
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Recycling Today
Three firms collaborate on plastic sorting facility in Houston
Cyclyx International, which describes itself as a consortium focused on discarded plastic innovations headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has partnered with Texas-based ExxonMobil and the Netherlands-based LyondellBasell to develop a plastic sorting and processing facility in the Houston area. The companies plan to call the facility the Cyclyx Circularity Center.
Recycling Today
Novelis partners with Drive TLV to collaborate with Israeli startups
Tel Aviv, Israel-based smart mobility innovation hub Drive TLV has announced a partnership with sustainable aluminum producer and recycler Novelis Inc., Atlanta, with the goal of facilitating formal and informal collaborations between Novelis and Israeli multi-domain startups and entrepreneurs. Novelis, which recycles aluminum and produces flatrolled aluminum products, also supplies...
Recycling Today
ABTC receives US DOE grant for construction of lithium manufacturing facility
A critical materials company that is commercializing its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, Reno, Nevada-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) was a beneficiary of President Joe Biden’s recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The company will receive a $57 million grant that is says it...
Recycling Today
Milliken, PureCycle launch concentrate made with recycled PP resin
A partnership between Milliken & Co., Spartanburg, South Carolina, and PureCycle Technologies, Orlando, Florida, has yielded the first fully sustainable concentrate for polypropylene (PP) on the market, the companies say. Based on PureCycle materials, the companies say the new concentrate will allow for expanded use of 100 percent recycled content...
Recycling Today
Erema debuts EcoGentle technology
Austria-based Erema Group GmbH is releasing its EcoGentle plasticizing technology at K 2022, which takes place Oct. 19-26 in Düsseldorf, Germany. According to Erema, EcoGentle unit reduces energy consumption. When the EcoGentle is used in conjunction with Erema’s Vacurema Basic 2628 T system, the system resulted in up to 12 percent total energy savings and 30 to 47 percent energy savings for the extruder drive on Vacurema Basic plants from size 2021 and up.
Recycling Today
Heil introduces electric automatic side loader
Heil Environmental, Chattanooga, Tennessee, a major manufacturer of refuse collection vehicle (RCV) truck bodies, has introduced the RevAMP, an electric automated sideload (eASL) truck body. A part of Environmental Services Group (ESG) and Dover Corp., Heil’s RevAMP eASL is equipped with a fast, efficient electric lift arm and auger-style compactor...
Recycling Today
Balcones receives Phoenix recycling contract
The city of Phoenix has awarded Austin, Texas-based Balcones Resources with a materials processing contract. With the new contract, Balcones will operate two facilities in Phoenix—the North Gateway facility and the 27th Avenue facility, marking the company’s sixth and seventh facilities. Balcones also operates facilities in Austin; Taylor,...
PV Tech
‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar. Brookfield announced last month it had closed its US$540 million acquisition...
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005423/en/ Amprius Technologies received its first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm. (Photo: Business Wire)
Recycling Today
Lixil introduces material made from plastic and wood scrap
Water and housing product maker Lixil Corp., Tokyo, will introduce a new line of material made from a combination of plastic and wood scrap in early 2023 that the company says will be suitable for a wide range of uses. Lixil says its new Revia material combines its expertise in...
Recycling Today
Oatey’s QuickDrain expands use of sustainable PET in design
A longtime producer of materials for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, Cleveland-based Oatey Co. has announced that its QuickDrain shower system will utilize more sustainable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in its design. All QuickDrain systems will now include PET material composed of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and will be...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Corporate Alliance to Better Address the Needs of PET Plastic Recyclers
Bühler and Pellenc ST have officially joined forces to offer PET plastic recyclers a complete front and back-end solution for plastic bottle and flake sorting. It is hoped that this partnership will successfully future-proof PET recyclers’ processing activities and deliver the highest final quality. A North America agent agreement has been the first to be signed as part of this global-spanning collaboration by two prolific companies with shared cultures and interests.
