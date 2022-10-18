Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
baylorbears.com
SOC Falls to Texas Tech, 2-0
LUBBOCK, Texas – Baylor soccer fell against Texas Tech, 2-0, Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Bears, who are now 4-9-2 on the season and 2-5-0 in conference play, held the Red Raiders scoreless until the 78th minute. THE RUNDOWN. The Bears and Red Raiders didn't...
baylorbears.com
No. 14 VB Takes Match over Texas Tech in Four Sets
WACO, Texas – No. 14-ranked Baylor won 3-1 over Texas Tech in the Ferrell Center on Wednesday night to improve to 10-1 in Waco this season. BU won 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19 over TTU. The Bears (16-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) outplayed the Red Raiders (14-6, 3-4), though the...
baylorbears.com
Baseball 'Chomping at the Bit' in Getting Fall Practices Started
While Baylor football hosts Kansas for its annual Homecoming game this Saturday at McLane Stadium, every day is homecoming for first-year Baylor head baseball coach Mitch Thompson. "It's been unbelievable, the whole experience to come back," said Thompson, an assistant at Baylor for 18 years (1995-2012) before a nine-year run...
