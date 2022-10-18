While Baylor football hosts Kansas for its annual Homecoming game this Saturday at McLane Stadium, every day is homecoming for first-year Baylor head baseball coach Mitch Thompson. "It's been unbelievable, the whole experience to come back," said Thompson, an assistant at Baylor for 18 years (1995-2012) before a nine-year run...

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO