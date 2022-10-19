Read full article on original website
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
nftgators.com
Warner Bros Debuts Web3 Movie Experience with “The Lord of the Rings” Films
Warner Bros has teamed up with Eluvio to bring “The Lord of the Rings” films to web3. The company also announced limited edition NFTs based on the “The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” film. In August 2021, Eluvio received a significant investment...
SFGate
Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Flies to $7.6 Million in Previews
After spending more than a decade in development, Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” is finally taking flight. The DC Comics and Warner Bros. superhero movie earned $7.6 million at the domestic box office in Thursday previews from over 3,500 theaters. The strong Thursday launch bodes well for the...
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Sounds Like Henry Cavill's Superman Could Be Getting The DCEU Spotlight Again, But How Will It Happen?
After a lengthy hiatus, apparently plans are in motion for Henry Cavill's Superman to resume a leading role in the DCEU.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Supporting His Movie Comeback: 'Really Nice of Him'
Brendan Fraser is feeling the love from Dwayne Johnson. Fraser, 53, is enjoying awards buzz for his performance in The Whale, which marks a major comeback for the star, known for blockbusters like The Mummy and George of the Jungle. After footage went viral of Fraser getting emotional during a...
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
techunwrapped.com
what premieres to see on HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon this October
The weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to quietly enjoy new series and movies. If you were also looking forward to welcoming Friday to make your marathon plan at home and disconnect from the week, here we bring you the most interesting proposals that have come to HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video these last 5 days. Note that they are not wasted.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Get French Release Despite Windowing Regulations Affecting Disney+
The Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in French theaters, which was up for debate considering France's windowing regulations concerning theaters and Disney+. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther is one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel films, considering how Wakanda Forever honors the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, while also introducing Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU movies typically head to Disney+ after spending time in theaters, but the amount of time before a film debuts on the streaming service can vary depending on the country. For Marvel fans and Disney+ subscribers in France, there is confirmation of these details regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
digitalspy.com
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu lines up next lead role in new Prime Video series
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has lined up his next major role in new Prime Video series Seven Wonders. The star is set to team up with former Fast & Furious director Justin Lin on the show, which is adapted from the Ben Mezrich novel of the same name, Deadline reports.
Popculture
HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters
DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
Gizmodo
More Warner Bros/DC Shakeups Claim Another Magical Hero's Movie
Simu Liu’s next adventure is a globetrotting trip to Amazon. The next Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror special could contain a surprising guest star. Plus, more footage from Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Walking Dead. To me, my spoilers!. Zatanna.
Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Temuera Morrison
Temuera Morrison has joined Jason Momoa in the Apple limited series “Chief of War,” Variety has learned. The role reunites the pair, as they previously played father and son in the DCEU film “Aquaman.” Morrison will also appear alongside Momoa in the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” due out in theaters in December 2023. “Chief of War” was first reported on in April. Per the official logline, the series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui. Morrison is...
Polygon
Someone edited Tim Burton’s Batman into a silent movie, and it rules
It’s probably safe to assume by now that Tim Burton’s Batman needs no introduction. Released in 1989, the feature-length adaptation of the Dark Knight starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson stands shoulder to shoulder with Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman as one of the most influential superhero movies of its era, arguably eclipsing the latter in the scope of its impact on popular culture, superhero or otherwise.
techunwrapped.com
Terrifier 2 causes vomiting and fainting in theaters, what the hell is it about?
Have you ever gone to the movies and regretted it within a few minutes of entering the room? Something like this has happened to the brave who have gone to see terrier 2 in United States. What should have been just another horror movie has become a viral phenomenon due to the vomiting and fainting that are taking place in theaters. And, although many know that there is a high probability of throwing the pota in full projection, it seems that this, and no other, has become the great attraction of the film.
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Warner Bros Names Jesse Ehrman To President Production & Development; Promotes Three
In what has been heavily buzzed around town, Jesse Ehrman has been named President, Production and Development at Warner Bros Pictures. The studio has also upped Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott to SVP Production, Warner Bros Pictures. Related Story DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Has Departed Studio As Warner Bros Discovery Finalizes Exit: The Dish Related Story DC Films & 'Conjuring' Universe Producer Peter Safran Re-Ups Warner Bros Production Pact Related Story 'Joker: Folie à Deax' Adds 'Industry's Harry Lawtey Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as EVP Production, working closely with Ehrman. The announcements were made Thursday by Michael De...
