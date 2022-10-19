Have you ever gone to the movies and regretted it within a few minutes of entering the room? Something like this has happened to the brave who have gone to see terrier 2 in United States. What should have been just another horror movie has become a viral phenomenon due to the vomiting and fainting that are taking place in theaters. And, although many know that there is a high probability of throwing the pota in full projection, it seems that this, and no other, has become the great attraction of the film.

